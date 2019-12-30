How to get the Which Disney Character Are You? filter on Instagram

The “Which Disney Character Are You?” filter is currently trending on Instagram stories and many social media users have been wondering how to get the filter on their Instagram app.

To get the “Which Disney Character Are You?” filter on Instagram, simply follower the instructions below. You can also watch the embedded YouTube videos, which explain the steps with visuals and the profiles on which you can get the filter everyone has been looking for on Instagram.

Which Disney Character Are You? filter on Instagram

You can get the “Which Disney Character Are You” filter on Instagram by visiting the two Instagram profiles that the YouTube videos below mention. The two profiles are @arnopartissimo and @kevinsttorm.

How to get the Disney filter on Instagram profile @arnopartissimo

Go to the Instagram profile @arnopartissimo and click on the filter icon (see video below). After you have clicked on the filter icon, select the Which Disney? filter from the options presented. Then click on the “Try it” button on the lower-left corner.

You need to start recording to use the filter. It will give you a Disney character after a few seconds.

However, many Instagram app users are saying that they did not see the filter icon on their Instagram. The user @arnopartissimo explained that if you don’t see the icon on your Instagram app then you need to update it.

You can also get the filter on Instagram profile @kevinsttorm

You can also get the filter on the Instagram profile @evinsttorm. Go to the @kevinsttorm profile and click on the filter icon (see video below). Scroll down and select the filter titled “Queens.”

To use the filter, click on the “Try it” button on the lower-left corner and start recording. The filter will then give you your Disney character after a few seconds.

One again, you need to update your Instagram app if you don’t get the filter icon.