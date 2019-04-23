Harry Potter Vans: Fans are ready for the release date already

Vans announced on Monday that they had “something magical” in store for Harry Potter fans. The news sparked a lot of excitement, and it seems people are already for their Harry Potter-themed shoes.

Despite all the hype, however, they might have to be a little patient to see what Vans has in store, as the announcement of the Harry Potter-themed gear didn’t come with a release date.

Fans react to the news of Harry Potter Vans

When Vans announced on their social media platforms that Harry Potter Vans were coming soon, fans didn’t hold back when taking to their own accounts to talk about just how excited they are.

VANS IS ABOUT TO DROP A HARRY POTTER COLLAB AND IM HERE FOR ITTTT!!!! pic.twitter.com/4u7lCDshYJ — velo💨 (@velosoNJ) April 22, 2019

what… vans collab with harry potter what… im dead — farzana (@farzanajmn) April 23, 2019

Although there are no official details yet, it looks like Vans will soon be making a large profit from all of these Harry Potter fans around the world.

HARRY POTTER VANS ARE COMING!!! 😱⚡️ https://t.co/lE4x87o1Ai — Patrick Dougall (@PatrickADougall) April 22, 2019

Of course, there are many people who are wondering why Vans is doing a Harry Potter line of shoes now when the series has been out for over 20 years.

It’s 2019. Harry Potter should not be a thing anymore. — 6’2 (@RGRYJF) April 22, 2019

This didn’t dampen spirits for most, though. Although the series has been around for a while, many fans have found it hard to find properly themed clothing, especially shoes. For those fans who have whole closets full of Harry Potter apparel, the new Vans will just be another great addition.

When and where to buy Harry Potter Vans

There is no official release date for the new Harry Potter Vans yet, but the company is preparing their website for when the shoes are available for people to buy.

The Vans website has its own page dedicated to the Harry Potter line, where you can enter your email address for updates. When entering email addresses, fans realized that the background of this page is interactive as well. If you hover your mouse over each colored squared, the design is altered slightly.

Something WICKED this way comes! @VANS_66 has a new line of "Harry Potter" footwear, apparel, and accessories on its way! – https://t.co/Y5y0qEfGU1 pic.twitter.com/n6MrlJIX88 — MuggleNet: the World’s #1 Harry Potter site! (@MuggleNet) April 22, 2019

The different colored squares represent each Harry Potter Hogwarts house, Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin. For fans, this was easy to spot, especially since the website has them labeled, but some people had a different idea as to what this background meant.

Some believe that the designs on the Harry Potter page on the Vans website represent the designs that will be available for the shoes. With no official announcement, it’s hard to tell what the shoes will look like, but this doesn’t look like a bad guess.

For more information regarding the Harry Potter Vans coming soon, visit the Vans website and sign up for emails. You can also check their website regularly or their social media for new announcements, and we’ll also let you know as soon as we know more.