Florida man birthday challenge: Google ‘Florida Man’ and your birthday to see the craziest story to happen on the day you were born

21st March 2019 1:38 PM ET

Here’s a viral challenge that everyone can get in on and get a good laugh at. The “Florida man birthday challenge” has been sweeping social media lately and this time around, no one will get hurt (like with the Tide pod challenge or the Kylie Jenner lips challenge).

In order to participate in the Florida man birthday challenge, all you have to do is Google “Florida man” and your own birthday, then post the craziest headline that happened on your special day.

This is amazing. Google "Florida Man" followed by your birth date.

What is your headline?!#FloridaMan pic.twitter.com/vE4lqpE1w7 — Classic Rock 98.1 (@ClassicRock981) March 21, 2019

It’s no secret that some of the craziest news stories come out of Florida and this has been a really fun and funny way to poke a little bit at the shocking headlines that come from the Sunshine State.

Florida man headlines have been shared in forums for years as some of them are not only shocking but also pretty unbelievable. Others are just downright hilarious like the following:

These “Florida Man” headlines are giving me life 🤣 Also: PsA to everyone to watch ATLANTA! #FloridaMan pic.twitter.com/4gQtPYifzn — Trista Gunnells (@trista_wgunn) March 21, 2019

The best part is definitely that there is an emoji version of the headline. 🐶🍺🚗❓#FloridaMan pic.twitter.com/3mwZw7Ivs2 — Tory Lieberman (@torybennett) March 21, 2019

The results have been mixed and while some of the Florida man headlines have been a bit boring, for the most part, they do not disappoint.

In my case, the Florida man headline reads, “Parents of Florida man killed by punch say condolences ‘too late'” and that’s probably a mid-range headline because it’s just not that funny.

However, some are really great, like this Florida man, who probably didn’t know that a wet willy is a jailable offense:

Search "Florida Man" and your birthday and see what your headline is pic.twitter.com/wM82Xxu2SQ — Christian Blakely (@calvarezb97) March 20, 2019

So tell us, what is your Florida man birthday headline? Go Google “Florida man” and your birthday to see what you get.