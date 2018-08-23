Colourpop, Morphe drop Laura Lee after racist controversy

Its been one week since the downward spiral began for makeup YouTuber Laura Lee. It looks like losing hundreds of thousands of subscribers wasn’t the worst the backlash after racist tweets posted by Lee were found. Now, brands like Colourpop, Morphe, and even BoxyCharm are parting ways with the beauty influencer.

Most recently, Ulta has cut ties with Laura Lee, who was set to have her makeup line available inside the retailer’s stores and online. A spokesperson for Ulta told The Blast, “We have decided not to move forward with the launch of Laura Lee Los Angeles. Ulta Beauty values equality and inclusivity in all that we do.”

A date had not been set for Ulta’s Laura Lee Los Angeles release prior to the Twitter controversy. After the racist tweets were unearthed, they announced that the release would be delayed while the company decided what to do and now, it looks like it’s not going to happen at all.

Prior to Ulta’s announcement, BoxyCharm had already cut ties with the controversial YouTuber. Though Laura Lee merchandise was still found on the BoxyCharm website as late as Tuesday night, founder Yosef Martin was one of the first to make a statement about Lee’s tweets and announce that BoxyCharm would be breaking up with her.

Just losing those two partnerships is a huge deal but the fallout hasn’t stopped there. Morphe Brushes has been working with Laura Lee for years but after the tweets were uncovered, they quickly scrubbed their website to remove all traces of Lee from their “extended fam” section of the site.

Sunglasses company Diff Eyewear also dropped Laura Lee. She did a collaboration with the company earlier this year but now, the sunglasses from that collection are no longer available for purchase.

Last year, Colourpop collaborated with Laura Lee to release the Rose Gold Collection. As you may already have guessed, a quick search of their website doesn’t turn up a single mention of Lee.

It all started about a week ago when Laura Lee took a photo with fellow YouTubers Gabriel Zamora, Manny MUA, and Nikita Dragun flipping the bird. Zamora then tweeted the photo with the caption “B***h is bitter because we’re doing better without him” aimed at one-time friend Jeffree Star.

That inspired Jeffree fans to start digging on social media to see what dirt they could dig up on the rival beauty influencers and when they got to Laura Lee’s account, they hit the motherload.

Laura Lee apologized on Twitter after a couple of days and then on Sunday, released a YouTube video where she cried hysterically and begged her fans to forgive her. Clearly, many did not and now, all the major brands that Lee was working with have begun to distance themselves and remove any association with the now-disgraced beauty vlogger.