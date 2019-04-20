Coachella woman suspected of dumping three-day-old puppies in trash [Video]

Police are investigating footage showing a woman suspected of dumping a bag containing puppies in a dumpster behind a Coachella auto parts store at 49251 Grapefruit Blvd.

The video showing the woman in Coachella, California, dumping a bag believed to contain 7 three-day-old puppies in a dumpster has gone viral online. Locals are trying to help police investigators identify the woman.

According to a Facebook post by the Riverside County Animal Services, an employee at an auto parts store contacted the organization after a passerby found the puppies.

The passerby named John discovered the puppies while rummaging through the bins. The puppies, believed to be terrier mixes, were fortunate to survive the ordeal because the mid-day temperatures in Coachella on Thursday were quite high. The puppies would have suffocated if someone had not found them in time

A store employee contacted Riverside County Animal Services. Veterinarians took care of the puppies and called a rescue group to take over.

The responding police officer asked the auto parts store to let him look at available surveillance footage. They discovered a segment of the surveillance footage that showed a Jeep Wrangler pulling up at the spot behind the Coachella auto parts store at 49251 Grapefruit Blvd .

A woman exited the Jeep carrying a plastic bag. She dumped the bag beside one of trash bins, and drove away quickly.

The passerby arrived shortly afterwards and began rummaging through the trash. He noticed a bag and discovered puppies inside it.

The Riverside County Animal Service confirmed that Riverside County Sheriff’s investigators and the District Attorney’s office were investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty. Investigators were scrutinizing the security footage to identify the woman suspected of dumping the bag.

“The Good Samaritan played a major role in saving theses puppies’ lives,” Chris Mayer, an official of the Riverside County Animal Survives, said. “His actions were humane and heroic.”

“There is no excuse for dumping puppies, especially in today’s age when we or other shelters would be willing to get these animals to foster parents or rescue partners,” he added. “This was a shameful act.”