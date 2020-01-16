Riverdale: Is Jughead really dead?

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Is Jughead really dead on Riverdale? It is a question that fans of The CW show have been asking since the flashforward from the Season 3 finale alluded to Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse) demise.

Season 4 of Riverdale has made it clear that fans should be concerned about the fate of the beanie-wearing writer. Several flashforwards during the first half of the season have viewers believing Jughead is dead because of something Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), and Veronica (Camila Mendes) did. In the midseason finale, it was revealed that Betty is the one who killed Jughead — if he is really dead.

Yes, there is The Baxter Brothers books curse that is the most logical reason for Jug to meet his maker. Every author of the books has died. Since Jughead just became the newest member of The Baxter Brothers author club, he is undoubtedly now a target. Adding fuel to that theory is Bret (Sean Depner) and Donna (Sarah Desjardins) pointing the finger at Veronica, Betty, and Archie.

Dark Betty is also another viable reason that Jug’s passing is real. Even though Betty believes she killed her evil alter ego, the broken mirror in the Riverdale midseason finale says otherwise. Betty has struggled with her dark side for a while now. Perhaps her boyfriend pushed Dark Betty to her breaking point.

Those are excellent reasons for how or why Jughead could be dead. Let’s be real. There is no way Riverdale is killing off one of the main four characters. Fans would throw a fit if Sprouse was no longer on the show.

A more likely reason for Jughead’s death is that he faked his death with the help of his friends. As for why Betty, Archie, Veronica, and Jug would go to such lengths to have people believe he is dead, that probably has to do with Stonewall Prep.

There is something oh-so creepy about that school. From the moment Jughead stepped foot inside the boarding school, a mystery was brewing. It likely has to do with the Quill and Skull secret society. A connection between The Baxter Brothers author’s deaths and the secret society certainly exists, but viewers have yet to figure it out.

The answer to the question, is Jughead really dead on Riverdale, is no, unless the show is planning one heck of a shocking twist for fans.

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.