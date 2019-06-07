Mega Millions winning numbers for June 7, 2019 drawing worth $530M

Do you have the Mega Millions winning numbers? The June 7, 2019 drawing brings a huge jackpot worth just over half a billion dollars.

The $530 million prize has lottery ticket fever in full swing heading towards the weekend.

What are the winning Mega Millions numbers?

The latest Mega Millions drawing took place on Friday night just after 11 p.m. Eastern Time. Many of the late night local news programs provided coverage of the drawing.

Ticket holders are now eagerly looking to see if they have a perfect match.

Without further ado, here are the winning numbers revealed on live television drawings around the country.

17-19-27-40-68 Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 3

To win the jackpot, a ticket needs to match all five numbers plus the Mega Ball number. Double check those tickets and safeguard it if you’ve got that grand prize or another winner.

What are the Mega Millions prizes?

As mentioned, there’s a $530 million jackpot, which has a cash option of $343.9 million. Even if you failed to score the perfect ticket with all the winning numbers on June 7, there are other possibilities.

There’s the match five which brings a $1 million prize. There’s also a match four plus the Mega Ball which is worth $10,000. Other prizes range from $2 all the way up to $500, depending on the combination of numbers.

Mega Millions offering $530 million jackpot in Friday night’s drawing >> pic.twitter.com/srIrktoC8a — KOLD News 13 (@KOLDNews) June 8, 2019

There’s also the Megaplier. If you’ve played that on your ticket, it can double the winning payout, with the exception of that sweet $530 million grand prize.

Check out the Mega Millions site for all of the prize listings.

By this weekend, most people should know if they are the winner or someone else won. If not, expect that jackpot to grow to an even bigger amount for next week.