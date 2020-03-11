XFL Week 6 odds, schedule, TV coverage, and predictions: Houston on upset alert at New York?

The Houston Roughnecks can’t win forever, right?

The hottest team in the XFL will hit the road this weekend to take on the suddenly surging New York Guardians from Met Life Stadium.

Are the Guardians strong enough to hand the Roughnecks their first loss in 2020? Or will Houston continue their winning ways?

Roughnecks on upset alert?

PJ Walker is one of the best quarterbacks in the XFL.

Nevertheless, when he leads his undefeated Houston squad into New York this Saturday, he will have his hands full against a very confident bunch.

The New York Guardians were left for dead two weeks ago. They had a 1-2 record and couldn’t seem to get out of their own way.

Now, after a change at quarterback, the Guardians have won two straight games and have looked pretty impressive in doing so.

Luis Perez has played very well after taking over for Matt McGloin as the Guardians’ signal-caller.

Under Perez, the Guardians defeated the Wildcats at home two weeks ago and then went on to thrash Dallas on the road last weekend by the final of 30-12.

This week will be their toughest challenge to date, however, the Guardians seem to be ready for the task.

Week 6 schedule, odds, and picks

Besides the Roughnecks-Guardians matchup, every game on the schedule will have an effect on the XFL standings.

Dallas takes on DC and both teams need a win. The same can be said for the Los Angeles Wildcats and Seattle Dragons. With just four games left after this weekend, the race to earn a playoff spot looks like it may come down to the final weekend — and XFL fans wouldn’t have it any other way!

Below is a look at the Week 6 XFL schedule, odds, TV start times, and weekly picks. Week 5 was perfection!

The picks went a perfect 4-0 ATS in Week 5. Let’s do it again!

Saturday, March 14

Houston Roughnecks vs New York Guardians

Coverage: ABC

Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. EST

Venue: MetLife Stadium — East Rutheford, NJ

Spread: HOU: -6.5

Over/Under: 47

St. Louis BattleHawks vs Tampa Bay Vipers

Coverage: FS2

Kickoff Time: 5 p.m. EST

Venue: Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL

Spread: STL: -3

Over/Under: 42

Sunday, March 15

Dallas Renegades vs DC Defenders

Coverage: FS1

Kickoff Time: 4 p.m. EST

Venue: Audi Field — Washington, DC

Spread: DC: -4

Over/Under: 35

Los Angeles Wildcats vs Seattle Dragons

Coverage: ESPN 2

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. EST

Venue: CenturyLink Field — Seattle, WA

Spread: LAW: -2.5

Over/Under: 45.5

NY Guardians +6.5, St. Louis -3, DC -4, L.A. -2.5