XFL Week 5: Odds, TV schedule, picks: Roughnecks look to stay perfect, Defenders in trouble?

Week 5 of the 2020 XFL season schedule will get underway in Houston, Texas when the Seattle Dragons take on the Houston Roughnecks.

The Roughnecks are still the only undefeated team in the league, but Seattle would like to hand them that first loss of the 2020 season. In addition, Week 5 brings three other games including DC returning home to see if they can find their winning ways.

Houston looks to remain perfect

PJ Walker and the Houston Roughnecks are playing some great football. Perhaps the best in the league.

While they do come into this weekend’s game as a double-digit favorite, things may not come as easy as oddsmakers believe.

The Dragons have sputtered on offense this entire season. However, last week when head coach Jim Zorn made the switch at quarterback to BJ Daniels, the Dragons looked like they had life.

Seattle, who was a huge underdog on the road against St. Louis last Saturday almost pulled off the upset with Daniels leading the charge.

In the end, the Dragons fell short by the final of 23-16. However, they may have found just what they need on offense with Daniels.

Saturday will be the second road game in two weeks for Seattle. Back-to-back roadies are tough for any team, especially when you are facing the best two teams in the league in St. Louis followed by Houston.

This game will be closer than the experts believe – that is if coach Zorn goes with Daniels at QB.

Schedule, odds, and picks

While Houston tries to remain undefeated on Saturday, the game of the day on Sunday is clearly St. Louis at DC.

The once 2-0 DC Defenders are now 2-2 and they trail St. Louis by one full game for first place in the Eastern Conference.

DC has looked horrible in their last two games, however, they were both on the road.

The Defenders are hoping when they return to DC they will get a little home cookin’ going once again. The Defenders are 2-0 there this season.

Here is a look at the Week 5 XFL schedule, odds, and picks.

Saturday, March 7

Seattle Dragons vs Houston Roughnecks

Coverage: ABC

Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. EST

Venue: TDECU Stadium — Houston, TX

Spread: HOU: -13

Over/Under: 45.5

New York Guardians vs Dallas Renegades

Coverage: FOX

Kickoff Time: 5 p.m. EST

Venue: Globe Life Park in Arlington — Arlington, TX

Spread: DAL: -8

Over/Under: 37

Sunday, March 8

St. Louis BattleHawks vs DC Defenders

Coverage: FS1

Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. EST

Venue: Audi Field — Washington DC

Spread: STL: -3.5

Over/Under: 39

Tampa Bay Vipers vs Los Angeles Wildcats

Coverage: ESPN

Kickoff Time: 9 p.m. EST

Venue: Dignity Healthy Sports Park — Carson, CA

Spread: LAW: -1.5

Over/Under: 40.5

Picks — Seattle +13, New York +8, DC +3.5, LA -1.5