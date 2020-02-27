XFL Week 4 odds, TV schedule, and predictions: Defenders look to bounce back, BattleHawks’ home-field advantage

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

Week 4 of the XFL season kicks off in cold and possibly snowy New Jersey on Saturday. The games will conclude Sunday evening in warm and sunny Tampa, Florida.

However, the hottest action in Week 4 may be taking place in the heart of Texas when the interstate clash between the red-hot Houston Roughnecks and rising Dallas Renegades takes center stage.

St. Louis home cooking Saturday

If anyone still has any doubts about the XFL drawing interest from fans, TV ratings being too low, or people not showing up to XFL games, you obviously haven’t been watching so far – and you definitely didn’t see the crowd in St. Louis last weekend.

The St. Louis crowd was fired up well before kickoff arrived last weekend as many tailgated for hours before the game.

Fans bought up every available ticket for the BattleHawks’ home opener as they watched their team dismantle the New York Guardians 29-9.

Now the BattleHawks will try to improve to 3-1 on the season when they host the Seattle Dragons on Saturday.

If the crowd is half as loud and active as they were last week, the Dragons may have issues getting off plays due to the noise.

XFL Week 4 schedule, odds, start times

This weekend is going to be a good one. Los Angeles and New York both need wins. St. Louis wants to prove they are the real deal. The battle for the best in Texas is set. Also, can DC bounce back after a tough loss?

Below is a look at the Week 4 XFL schedule and game odds, TV start times and weekly predictions.

Last week, the picks finished 3-1 against the Las Vegas line, once again improving the year-to-date total to 6-1 overall. Time to keep it rolling!

Saturday, Feb. 29

Los Angeles Wildcats vs New York Guardians

Coverage: ABC

Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. EST

Venue: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ

Odds — LAW: -7 (-110)

Over/Under: 40

Seattle Dragons vs St. Louis BattleHawks

Coverage: FOX

Kickoff Time: 5 p.m. EST

Venue: The Dome at America’s Center — St. Louis, MO

Odds: STL -12

Over/Under: 38.5

Sunday, March 1

Houston Roughnecks vs Dallas Renegades

Coverage: FS1

Kickoff Time: 4 p.m. EST

Venue: Globe Life Park in Arlington — Arlington, TX

Odds: HOU: -1 (-110)

Over/Under: 50.5

DC Defenders vs Tampa Bay Vipers

Coverage: ESPN2

Kickoff Time: 7 p.m. EST

Venue: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, FL

Odds: DC: -2.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 43.5

Week 4 Picks: New York Guardians +7, St. Louis -12, Dallas +1, DC -2.5