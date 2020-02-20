XFL Week 3 schedule, odds, and predictions: Roughnecks, Defenders hit the road, BattleHawks make St. Louis debut

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

Week 3 of the 2020 XFL season schedule is going to bring a lot of firsts to the league for many teams — and it may show which teams are for real and which teams should start looking towards next season.

Unlike the NFL’s 16 game schedule, the XFL has only 10 regular-season games, which means falling to 0-3 is not ideal.

Roughnecks, Defenders hit the road for the first time

For the first time this season, the Houston Roughnecks and DC Defenders will play on the road. While that doesn’t seem like a big deal, it may show if these two teams are the real deal or not.

Both DC and Houston looked great in the first two games of the season. In fact, they are clearly the top two in the league at this point.

Now we shall see if it was all about the home cooking for these two squads as they both venture on the road for the first time.

The 2-0 Roughnecks will travel to Tampa Bay to face the 0-2 Vipers. Easy win for Houston, right? Don’t be so sure. Tampa Bay will be hungry for a win.

The Vipers have had success in spurts on offense when Quinton Flowers has played quarterback.

Now the question is, will he play this weekend? His running ability gives Tampa a unique look – and they could use some big plays if they want to keep up with Houston’s high scoring offense.

As for DC, they are in the same boat as Houston. They are 2-0, and they are traveling to play an 0-2 team in the Los Angeles Wildcats.

Can LA upset the mighty Defenders on Sunday? It’s going to be tough for the Wildcats, who have not looked good in either of their first two games.

The St. Louis BattleHawks is the polar opposite of Houston and DC as they finally get to play in front of their hometown fans this weekend after two consecutive road games.

St. Louis will host the NY Guardians in what could be the biggest XFL crowd to date this season. Reports indicate that nearly 30,000 is expected on Sunday as every ticket available for this game has been sold!

St. Louis loves their football, and they will be out big time to show it this weekend.

XFL schedule, odds, picks

Last weekend the XFL picks did great! The selections finished 3-1 against the Vegas spread and would have been a perfect 4-0 if Los Angeles didn’t give up a meaningless TD to Dallas late in the 4th quarter.

Week 3 of the XFL season schedule kicks off in Tampa Bay on Saturday and concludes in Los Angeles Sunday evening. Without further ado, here is all you need to know.

XFL Saturday, Feb. 22

Roughnecks vs Vipers

Coverage: ABC

Kickoff Time: 2 p.m. EST

Spread: HOU: -6

Over/Under: 47

PICK – Tampa Bay +6

Renegades vs Dragons

Coverage: FOX

Kickoff Time: 5 p.m. EST

Spread: DAL: -4

Over/Under: 44.5

PICK – Dallas -4

Sunday, Feb. 23

Guardians vs BattleHawks

Coverage: ESPN

Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. EST

Spread: STL: -7 (-115)

Over/Under: 42

PICK — STL -7

Defenders vs Wildcats

Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. EST

Coverage: FS1

Spread: DC: -7

Over/Under: 45.5

PICK – Wildcats +7