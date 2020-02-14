XFL Week 2: Schedule, odds and predictions – Defenders, Guardians face off, BattleHawks try for second straight road win

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

If Week 2 of the XFL season schedule is half as good as Week 1, the ratings should once again be through the roof this weekend.

The upcoming slate brings two games in which the league’s undefeated teams will go head-to-head, meaning only two will remain by Monday. It also will bring the first win of the season for two other squads.

XFL off to a strong start in 2020

Many experts who said the XFL would once again be a failure in its second go-round may have to be prepared to eat a bit of crow.

Yes, it is only one week of action, but the difference between the 2001 XFL – and the recently defunct Alliance of American Football – compared to the 2020 version of the XFL is huge.

Last week the XFL showed football fans that they plan to be around awhile.

There were a ton of great passes, runs, catches, and defensive plays during the first weekend of action. As the old saying goes in sports when teams are trying to gel for the first time, it should only get better from here.

XFL schedule, odds, picks

New York Guardians at DC Defenders – Saturday, 2 p.m. ET (ABC)

The Guardians and Defenders will feature an early clash of undefeated teams. We shall see how good that New York defense is this week when they go up against Cardale Jones and the Defenders on the road.

Will the Guardians be able to slow DC down like they did Tampa Bay, or will the Defenders keep rolling on offense?

Matt McGloin played good enough to earn the win in Week 1 for New York, however, he will need to play even better to earn the road win this Saturday.

Cardale Jones gets it done once again.

Pick — Defenders -5

Tampa Bay Vipers at Seattle Dragons — Saturday, 5 p.m. ET (FOX)

From a gambling point of view, the line on this game makes no sense. The Vipers, who couldn’t move the ball last week in New York, are -2.5?

Oddsmakers must really believe in Marc Trestman’s offense. The question is, why? Two weeks in a row on the road is tough. The only thought here could be that QB Aaron Murry will be on a short leash this week.

Murray may not be the starting QB due to an injury he suffered last weekend. If he is tabbed as the starter and starts poorly, former USF star Quinton Flowers will make a quick entrance.

Flowers brings a different dimension to the Vipers game. He’s fast and great at running the RPO on offense.

All that being said, Seattle should still have the edge here. Home underdog? Take it.

Pick – Seattle Dragons +2.5

Dallas Renegades at Los Angeles Wildcats — Sunday, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Los Angeles’ Josh Johnson and Dallas’ Landry Jones were two of the biggest names making the jump to the XFL. Neither Johnson nor Jones suited up last weekend for their squads and both teams ended up on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

This game is really a coin flip. Dallas is listed as a 4.5-point road favorite. Obviously, Landry Jones must be playing this weekend.

While both teams tasted defeat in Week 1, Los Angeles looked like the worse team as Houston simply dismantled them.

Once again, here is a line that is set based solely on the QB.

Johnson has been upgraded according to the latest Draft Kings report but most likely will be a game-day decision.

This really is a pick believing that Johnson will play. It will be a close game that could be decided by a field goal. Home dog selection here again.

Pick – Los Angeles +4.5

St. Louis BattleHawks at Houston Roughnecks — Sunday, 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

On paper, this looks to be the best game of the week. St. Louis was severely overlooked in Week 1 and they might be overlooked once again as they head to Houston.

Behind dual-threat QB Jordan Ta’amu, the BattleHawks are poised to pull off the upset this weekend, that is if they score touchdowns in the red zone and not settle for field goals.

If the BattleHawks do win on Sunday night, they have to be considered as one of the best teams in the XFL heading into Week 3. However, winning won’t be easy against the Roughnecks.

Behind P.J. Walker’s four-touchdown performance, the Roughnecks rolled to a 37-17 win over the Wildcats. Houston will once again be tough at home and St. Louis is playing their second straight roadie.

The spread, Houston -8.5, seems a bit inflated. Houston wins a close one, but the points are the play here.

Pick – St. Louis +8.5