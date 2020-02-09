XFL Week 1: Four players revealed as Star of the Week candidates after first games

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

With XFL Week 1 schedule halfway done after Saturday, the league has already given fans four players they feel are the biggest stars so far. They were major factors in the first two games of the season and all seem worthy of being named XFL’s first official Star of the Week player.

Here’s a look at the four biggest stars so far, with several more set to take the spotlight on Sunday.

Who are the XFL Week 1 Star of the Week candidates?

In the league’s first game of the 2020 season, the DC Defenders were able to flex their muscles with a win over the Seattle Dragons. That was thanks to the arm and skills of quarterback Cardale Jones.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star was 16-for-26 with 235 yards and two touchdown passes. He also ran for 28 yards on nine attempts. Jones was sacked only once for a loss of eight yards with no interceptions thrown.

While his team came up on the losing side of that game, the Seattle Dragons’ Austin Proehl was certainly an early star. He’d score the first official touchdown in the reboot league’s history and then add another later on. Proehl’s final stats were five catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

The Los Angeles Wildcats also came up on the losing side of things. However, wide receiver Nelson Spruce made history with the league’s first game of 100 yards receiving or more. Spruce had 11 receptions for 103 yards in his team’s game against Houston.

In that second game on Saturday, another quarterback may have shown he’s an early MVP candidate. The Houston Roughnecks’ PJ Walker played brilliantly in his team’s 20-point victory over the Los Angeles Wildcats. Walker threw 23-for-39 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns. He’d also rush for 26 yards on four carries. His only blemishes were one INT and getting sacked for a loss of seven yards.

Who’s winning the XFL fan vote?

So far, PJ Walker’s superstar stats from his game on Saturday are helping him win the vote. The Roughnecks quarterback had received 48 percent of the votes, but Mr. Cardale Jones isn’t far behind. He has 38.9 percent of the votes, as of this report. Seattle’s Austin Proehl and the Wildcat’s Nelson Spruce are in third and fourth place, respectively.

Who will be the first ever XFL Star of the Week? Well, that’s up to all of you. Here are the first four nominees from day 1️⃣ of action. — XFL (@xfl2020) February 9, 2020

It seems one of the two winning quarterbacks will win the distinction. However, four more teams take the field on Sunday, February 9. The New York Guardians host the Tampa Bay Vipers at 2 p.m. Eastern Time followed by the St. Louis Battlehawks vs. Dallas Renegades at 5 p.m. ET.

Which players will emerge as the next group of XFL Week 1 star candidates?