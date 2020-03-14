XFL teams on alert after player tests positive for coronavirus

Following the big news that the XFL season was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, now there is a report that one of the league’s players tested positive for the virus.

Reportedly, that player participated in several XFL games, with the league since notifying two other teams about the situation.

XFL’s Dragons, Roughnecks, and BattleHawks on alert

The name of the specific XFL player is currently unknown, but Pro Football Talk reported that a Seattle Dragons player tested positive for coronavirus this past Friday. That positive test result arrived after the news that the XFL suspended their season due to the outbreak.

This past Tuesday (Mar. 10), the Seattle Dragons player reportedly told his team’s medical staff he was feeling ill and was placed in quarantine. He was tested, with the test results coming back positive and the league informing two other teams.

The unidentified Dragons player participated in his team’s last two games against the Houston Roughnecks and St. Louis Battlehawks. Due to that, the league informed those other two teams of the positive test.

Per USA Today, on Saturday the XFL provided a statement about the situation.

“The league is alerting players, staff, vendors and partners associated with the Dragons, Roughnecks and BattleHawks,” the XFL statement said. “The XFL is monitoring the situation closely and taking every measure necessary in accordance with recommendations set forth by the CDC.”

USA Today also indicated that XFL spokesperson Stephanie Rudnick said that so far that the Dragons player is the only XFL player to have a positive test.

Previous case involved XFL Seattle staff

Just over a week ago, a report surfaced which also involved the Seattle XFL team. ESPN indicated that a vendor who worked at the Feb. 22 Seattle Dragons game at CenturyLink Field had tested positive for coronavirus.

In that particular game, the Dragons hosted the Dallas Renegades. There were 22,060 fans on hand to see the XFL game. Per ESPN, King County press office said the risk for those attending the game in terms of contracting the virus was low.

Washington State was the first to pop up on the United States map when it came to reported coronavirus cases. It soon became labeled as one of the areas where multiple cases were being reported, with an outbreak at a nursing home facility making headlines.

As of this report, it is the state with the most reported cases (568), and the most deaths (37), per CNN’s updated data.

On Friday, President Donald Trump declared a national emergency in the United States as the coronavirus pandemic continues around the world.