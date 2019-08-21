XFL teams names, logos revealed: Seattle Dragons, Houston Roughnecks among new 2020 squads

The XFL officially announced the new 2020 league’s team names. In addition, fans are getting the first look at stylish and colorful team logos.

Among the new teams are the New York Guardians, Los Angeles Wildcats, and Seattle Dragons. Here are more details on today’s reveal from the XFL 2020 league.

Team names for XFL

Wednesday brought a special live online announcement with XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck there to reveal team names and logos. He had other sports personalities help as part of the announcement too. They included FS1’s Colin Cowherd, who presented the Seattle and Los Angeles team reveals.

Sports personality Laura Rutledge introduced the Dallas and Houston XFL teams. Check out the complete press conference with XFL team names and logos below.

In the Eastern Division will be the New York Guardians, DC Defenders, St. Louis Battlehawks, and Tampa Bay Vipers. The Western Division will feature Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Seattle Dragons, and Los Angeles Wildcats. Below is a look at all eight of the new XFL team logos revealed during the live stream.

Here's your first look at all eight XFL team names and logos revealed on Wednesday! #XFL2020 #XFLTeams #XFL pic.twitter.com/Dl94oCaIyB — XFL Football Fans (@XFLFootballFans) August 21, 2019

Now that they have cities, coaches, team names, and logos, fans are anticipating the next big moves. That will include adding players to the rosters in the coming months via an XFL Draft before training camp gets started. So far, XFL signed Landry Jones to a team, so more player names are likely to get announced in the near future.

XFL 2020 season details, tickets

The XFL officially begins their season in February 2020. The first XFL games arrive just a week after the NFL’s Super Bowl weekend. A complete schedule is available here.

Saturday, February 8 marks the return of XFL 2020 with games at 2 p.m. Eastern Time (ABC) and 5 p.m. ET (FOX). They’ll continue forward in Week 2 with games televised all the way through Sunday, April 12. The league will host the XFL Playoffs on Saturday, April 18 (FOX) and Sunday, April 19 (ESPN). The XFL 2020 Championship gets decided on Sunday, April 26 on ESPN.

Sign up now for your Sports news alerts!

Fans are already able to reserve tickets depending on which squads they want to see in action. For more details on ordering tickets, head to the official XFL website here.