XFL team names and logos 2020 announcement: Start time, how to watch live online

After months of waiting, the XFL team names and logos announcement for 2020 is set to take place. Wednesday, August 21, will finally provide football fans with the first look at what each of the eight city locations will call their XFL teams.

In addition, the first previews of each of the colorful XFL team logos will be unveiled.

Here are the complete details for when and how to watch the XFL team name and logos reveal online.

XFL 2020 teams announcement details

Fans have been anxious for XFL news and it seems to finally be arriving at a somewhat fast pace. In the past week or so, they revealed the first XFL player as former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones will sign with a team.

With eight cities each having teams, fans are wanting to find out which squads they’ll be rooting for. On Tuesday, the XFL gave several teasers of the team logos with various social media posts. That included the video below as a tease for the reveal.

There were also tweets with parts of each team logo on display. A later tweet included all eight of them, but not enough to really know what city each represents or what any teams are called.

Also shown in the tweet below, the team names and logos will be revealed during an online presentation at 12:30 p.m. ET (9:30 a.m. PT). Fans can watch on any of the XFL social media platforms as well as the XFL website. Additionally, ESPN.com and FoxSports.com will have the live online coverage of the reveal.

Mark your calendars! Team names and logos are coming Aug. 21 at 12:30 pm ET. Catch the big reveal on our social platforms or https://t.co/hAlDLJcV0n. You can also watch on https://t.co/Snbm7Cl0Um or on https://t.co/LXBmyPQsB8. pic.twitter.com/Lmrs3Tq1De — XFL (@xfl2020) August 19, 2019

Eight cities of future and past XFL teams

The eight cities with XFL teams in 2020 are Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa Bay, and Washington, DC. In the XFL’s first attempt at a season in 2001, there were also eight teams split into two divisions. However, it was a brand of football closely associated with Vince McMahon’s WWE brand of entertainment.

The Eastern Division consisted of the Birmingham Thunderbolts, Chicago Enforcers, New York/New Jersey Hitmen, and Orlando Rage. The Western Division was the Las Vegas Outlaws, Los Angeles Xtreme, Memphis Maniax, and San Francisco Demons.

Most likely, the new XFL 2020 team names and logos will be somewhat tamer but still capture the spirit of competitive football. Vince McMahon has assured fans it won’t be mixed with his wrestling company this time. Fans are certainly anticipating the first look at what the XFL reboot will consist of as far as teams go.