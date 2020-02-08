XFL schedule: How many games do teams play in the 2020 XFL season?

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

The XFL 2020 schedule is kicking off as a new version of football hits the field. It will feature eight brand new teams that include former stars from college and the NFL. There are also new rules to set the league apart from the NFL.

The season won’t be as long as the NFL season either, but will still give football fans plenty of matchups to enjoy. Here’s how many games the teams will play for the XFL season with key dates.

XFL teams’ schedules begin Feb. 8

A total of eight teams are in the rebooted XFL. The league’s first game features the Seattle Dragons vs. DC Defenders on Saturday, February 8. It’s part of an opening day doubleheader. The second game will see the Los Angeles Wildcats taking on the Houston Roughnecks.

Sunday brings the opening games for the other four XFL teams as the Tampa Bay Vipers visit the New York Guardians and the St. Louis Battlehawks take on the Dallas Renegades.

By the time the opening weekend is over, four teams will officially be 1-0 and able to stake an early claim towards an undefeated season. However, they’ll have plenty more games to grind through to get to that perfect record.

Week 2 arrives on Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16 with another group of games.

How many games are in the XFL season?

Each of the eight XFL teams will play a total of 10 games in the XFL season. That’s a total of 10 weeks with each team hosting five games in their home venue.

Each team plays all three teams from their conference twice. One game is a home game and one game is an away game.

The Eastern Conference includes the DC Defenders, New York Guardians, St. Louis BattleHawks, and Tampa Bay Vipers. The Western Conference is made up of the Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Los Angeles Wildcats, and Seattle Dragons.

As mentioned, the league’s first games take place on Saturday, February 8, and Sunday, February 9.

The league’s final games for the 2020 regular season will take place in Week 10 which begins on Thursday, April 9 and concludes on Sunday, April 12.

XFL Playoffs structure

There is also a postseason where teams will compete to win the XFL Championship.

The Playoffs structure features the top two teams in the East competing in one game on Saturday, April 18. The top two teams in the West compete on Sunday, April 19.

The West Champs will battle the East Champs for the XFL Championship on Sunday, April 26. So that will be like Super Bowl Sunday, only several months later and with a whole new league playing for the grand prize.

Visit the XFL’s official website to see details for each of the games on the league’s 10-week schedule.