XFL Power Rankings Week 3: Defenders No. 1, Renegades rise, Guardians, BattleHawks fall

After two weeks of XFL regular-season action, two squads look head and shoulders above the rest. These two teams are the DC Defenders and Houston Roughnecks.

XFL’s Defenders have DC excited for football

Step aside, Redskins’ fans, the DC Defenders have taken over!

Okay, that may be going a bit too far, but the great play by quarterback Cardale Jones and the Defenders defense has fans in DC once again excited about watching a football team in action.

Through two weeks, the Defenders are the most complete team in the league, and that is why they hold the No. 1 spot in the Week 3 XFL power rankings.

As good as DC has been playing, the Houston Roughnecks put up a strong consideration for the No. 1 spot.

After defeating St. Louis on Sunday, Houston and DC are the only two undefeated teams in the XFL.

XFL Power Rankings

1. DC Defenders – Quarterback Cardale Jones was at it again this week when the Defenders faced the NY Guardians.

The former Ohio State star passed for 276 yards and two touchdowns as the Defenders breezed by the Guardians 27-0.

For Guardians QB Matt McGloin, this game was a nightmare.

The Defenders defense held McGloin to an 8-for-18 effort for just 44 yards and zero touchdowns. They also picked him off twice in the big win.

Next week the DC Defenders travel to LA to face the winless Wildcats.

2. Houston Roughnecks — It wasn’t as easy as Week 1, but the Roughnecks got it done.

PJ Walker followed up his 4-touchdown performance last week with three more on Sunday as the Roughnecks slid by the BattleHawks 28-24.

Sure, it has only been two weeks, but a Houston vs. DC championship game could be bubbling early on with oddsmakers.

St. Louis played well, but the second of two back-to-back road contests seemed to catch up with them.

Give the Roughnecks defense credit, St. Louis QB Jordan Ta’amu is tough to slow down, and Houston did just that.

Houston will take on the Vipers in Week 3 from Tampa, Florida.

3. Dallas Renegades – Not sure they deserve to be No. 3, but they looked much better in Week 2 with Landry Jones calling the plays under center.

They beat up on the Los Angeles Wildcats, who may be the worst team in the XFL at the moment. Nevertheless, a win is a win.

The Renegades will travel to Seattle to square off with the 1-1 Dragons next weekend.

4. St. Louis BattleHawks – I can’t move them out of the top four slots.

They dropped to 1-1 on the season when they fell to Houston on Sunday evening 28-24. However, they played a great game, particularly in the second half. St. Louis drops one spot from last week’s rankings.

St. Louis will make their long-awaited home debut next week when they host the New York Guardians in Week 3.

That’s a look at the top four, here is the best of the rest in the Week 3 XFL power rankings.