XFL Power Rankings Week 2: DC Defenders, Houston Roughnecks surge, Dallas tumbles

Week 1 of the XFL season is in the books, and what a week it was. The league got rave reviews from many football experts across the country, and it seems that the rebooted XFL 2.0 is a hit!

XFL off to impressive start

Yes, it was only one week of play, but compared to the XFL from 2001, the league has improved 100-fold.

If you are a fan of football, how could you not like what you watched on Saturday and Sunday in the XFL?

Saturday kicked off the new season with both the DC Defenders and Houston Roughnecks winning big at home.

On Sunday, fans witnessed what the underdogs can do. Both the Dallas Renegades and Tampa Bay Vipers were big favorites heading into Sunday’s contests – and both walked away on the losing end.

XFL Power Rankings Week 2

It’s early in the season, but heading into Week 2, the XFL battle for No. 1 is a dead heat between Houston and DC.

Here are the rankings.

1. DC Defenders – Quarterback Cardale Jones led the attack for the Defenders as they rolled over the Seattle Dragons, 31-19. It still is over a month away, but March 22 could be a huge date in the XFL.

That is when Defenders travel to Houston to face the Roughnecks.

2. Houston Roughnecks — June Jones has come full circle as a head coach. From the NCAA, NFL, and everywhere in between, Jones’ Houston squad looked ready to play in Week 1 as they took it to Los Angeles Wildcats 37-17.

PJ Walker tossed four touchdown passes for Houston in the big win.

3. St. Louis BattleHawks — Give it up for St. Louis! They hit the road as the biggest underdog of the week and took down the team many experts tagged as the squad to beat this season for the XFL title in the Dallas Renegades.

Jordan Ta’amu led the St. Louis attack as he passed for 209 yards and rushed for 77 as the BattleHawks earned the 15-9 win.

4. New York Guardians — It wasn’t pretty, but New York won their first home game of the season by defeating the favored Tampa Bay Vipers 23-3.

Guardians QB Matt McGloin passed for 182 yards and one touchdown in the win. The only highlight — which was really a lowlight — for Tampa Bay was Ricky Walker getting ejected for punching NY lineman Ian Silberman.

When the only thing fans are talking about after the game is a punch, you know your team did not have a good day.

That’s a look at the top four, here is the best of the rest in the Week 2 XFL power rankings.

5. Seattle Dragons

6. LA Wildcats

7. Dallas Renegades

8. Tampa Bay Vipers