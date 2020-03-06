XFL Playoffs 2020: How many teams make the postseason? Matchups if the season ended today

It’s hard to believe, but we are already at the halfway point of the 2020 XFL season. Where does the time go?

In just over one month (April 19), the final week of the XFL regular season will be at our door.

Year one of the reboot to the XFL is off to a great start.

The crowds have been better than expected – especially in St. Louis and Houston – and the TV ratings have also done well to this point.

Most importantly, this version of the XFL is leaps and bounds better on the field than the original back in 2001 — and that is what matters most.

How many teams make the postseason?

With only 10 regular-season games on the schedule, every game counts!

Yes, it may be cliché, but the final five weeks of the regular season are must-wins for several teams if they hope to qualify for the postseason.

So, how many teams will make the XFL playoffs? That answer is four – and here is how it will break down.

The top two teams in each conference will meet up in the playoffs.

The No. 1 seed in the East and West divisions will have the home-field advantage and host the No. 2 seed, with the winners moving on to the championship game.

If the XFL playoffs started today…

While there are still six games remaining in the regular season, some teams need to get moving, or they will just be playing a spoiler role in their final few weeks of play.

In the Western division, Los Angeles and Seattle are both 1-3. Tampa Bay has the same 1-3 record in the East. Losses in Week 5 for these teams could be devastating if they have hopes of making the postseason.

The good news for LA and Tampa fans is one of them is going to win this weekend. Since they are facing off on Sunday, that is guaranteed!

The bad news is one of them will drop to 1-4 on the season and have their postseason chances drop quite dramatically.

With Houston leading the West with a 4-0 mark, falling to 1-4 is something Seattle or Los Angeles can’t afford to do if they have any hopes of entertaining a playoff berth.

Seattle will have their shot at gaining ground on the Roughnecks this Saturday as they will face off in Houston.

If the Roughnecks win and LA loses to Tampa, both the Wildcats and Dragons could be the first two teams that start looking forward to next season.

While there still is a lot of XFL action to go, here is a glance at what the postseason would look like if the playoffs began today.

East playoffs — DC Defenders at St. Louis BattleHawks

West playoffs — Dallas Renegades at Houston Roughnecks