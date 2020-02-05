XFL Opening Day: Week 1 schedule, odds and TV start times for XFL’s return

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

If you are a fan of football, and who isn’t, you may be going through a bit of a withdrawal period. With the realization that the Super Bowl has past and the NFL will take the next 30 weeks or so off, what can a football fanatic do?

Watch spring football, that’s what! The reformed XFL is ready to take over this weekend, and by the sound of it, this go around for the XFL is going to be much improved over the original.

XFL Week 1 – What to watch

Unlike its initial berth back in 2001, the XFL is ready to become the spring football league – and the NFL is hoping they succeed.

This go-around is already much more organized than the first, as the initial 8 teams in the league have many players that starred in college and the NFL.

If successful, the XFL could become the pipeline for players to get back on track to the NFL or become that breakout star that no one has heard of as they try to live out their dreams of making it to the NFL.

Other sports like MLB, NBA and the NHL all have minor league systems. The NFL really only has college to look at for 99-percent of future stars.

If the XFL shows it has staying power it could be around for a long time as a minor league type system for the NFL.

The big TV deals are in place with FOX, ABC, and ESPN scheduled to air every XFL game. Now XFL commissioner Oliver Luck and creator Vince McMahon are hoping the product on the field holds up to its end of the bargain.

With players like former Georgia star QB Aaron Murray and Oklahoma’s Landry Jones prepping to hit the field this weekend, along with hundreds of others who have fared well at major colleges, the early pieces for success look to be in place.

Former Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops will be reunited with Landry Jones as members of the Dallas Renegades.

XFL Week 1 schedule, odds

Week 1 of the XFL schedule will feature two games on Saturday and two on Sunday.

#XFL Week 1 schedule and odds Saturday Seattle Dragons vs DC Defenders (-7) 2 p.m. ABC Los Angeles Wildcats vs Houston Roughnecks (-5) 5 p.m. FOX Sunday Tampa Bay Vipers (-5.5) vs NY Guardians 2 p.m. – FOX St Louis Battlehawks vs Dallas Renegades (-7) 5 p.m. ESPN pic.twitter.com/F6ECTyJZfN — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) February 5, 2020

Las Vegas oddsmakers have tagged three of the four home teams as the favorites in Week 1 with the Tampa Bay Vipers listed as the lone road favorite. Tampa is listed at -5.5 vs the New York Guardians.

In terms of winning the XFL title, Tampa Bay and New York are both listed near the top. It will be an interesting weekend, that’s for sure. If the quality is there, this league has a great chance of being successful for years to come.

Here is a look at the XFL Week 1 schedule and current odds as this report.