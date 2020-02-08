XFL F-bomb: Seattle Dragons’ Dillon Day curses in live interview during first game of season

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

The Seattle Dragons’ Dillon Day officially put his name in the record books but not for any sort of major play. Instead, Day dropped an XFL F-bomb during the league’s 2020 season opener.

The cursing arrived during one of the many interviews that were conducted during the league’s reboot as they presented the DC Defenders hosting the Seattle Dragons.

Watch as Dragons’ Dillon Day drops F-Bomb in XFL opener

Due to the excitement of the return of football less than a week after Super Bowl 54, ABC showed the first official XFL game. As part of the telecast, they had Diana Russini getting a workout as she was hustling around the field to chase down players and personnel to get interviews.

That included interviewing Austin Proehl of the Dragons, the man who scored the first official XFL touchdown. It also meant an interview with Dillon Day, who scored the first official on-air swear.

During the second quarter of action, the Seattle Dragons player was interviewed by Russini about what happened. That’s when Dillon Day let the curse word fly after a heated play that involved some extra activity.

“I don’t know, there was just a lot of chat after the play. We were trying to make stuff happen and they’re doing a little [inaudible] pushing and shoving. We’re trying to get our f——g job done and they’re just,” Day said as the censors moved in and muted the rest of his comments.

Took less than one half of XFL football to get our first F-bomb in a field interview pic.twitter.com/G5BtQQQGjT — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) February 8, 2020

The fiery intensity is clearly there with the Dragons as Day was involved in a bit of extracurricular activity after a defensive play. Unfortunately, his team couldn’t hold onto the lead they built in the first half.

Dragons strike first but Defenders make comeback

As mentioned, Seattle got on the scoreboard with the first official touchdown in league history. That made it 6-3 early on. However, DC’s defense came up big.

They’d block a punt near their end zone in the second quarter and recover the ball for their first touchdown and the first defensive TD in league history. That made it 9-6.

Fitting the first touchdown in Defenders history was made by the defense.#ForTheLoveOfFootball pic.twitter.com/wkf63jJyyF — DC Defenders (@XFLDefenders) February 8, 2020

The Dragons would get another TD pass thanks to quarterback Brandon Silvers and added an extra point. DC nailed a field goal to close the half down 13-12.

In the second half, the Defenders put themselves on the board with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Cardale Jones and an extra point. Brandon Silvers would strike again for the Dragons and after a failed extra punt attempt it was 19 all.

However, the man who looks like an early star in the league wasn’t done. Cardale Jones threw a 31-yard pass to Rashad Ross for a TD. Later in the fourth, Brandon Silvers’ pass attempt was picked off for a 69-yard defensive touchdown.

All of that helped the DC Defenders record the first official victory of the 2020 XFL season. However, Dillon Day’s F-bomb may have put the early “F” in XFL.