XFL Draft 2020: Former Big Ten stars from Michigan, Nebraska drafted to XFL rosters

The first official XFL draft took place on Tuesday and will conclude on Wednesday as the eight teams in the league will complete their 71-man rosters.

Owners and GMs of the new league will have over 1,000 players to choose from in the 2019 XFL Draft, and many of them come with a familiar resume for football fans everywhere.

Big Ten stars looking for a second chance

Several big names who did very well on the college gridiron are XFL bound. One of the biggest names in the draft is former Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook.

Cook was one of the best quarterbacks in MSU history. While he did spend a few seasons in the NFL, he was released by the Detroit Lions earlier this year.

Cook, like many of the other players selected in the XFL draft, is hoping that a good showing will reopen some eyes in the NFL.

To no one’s surprise, Cook was selected in the first tier of players on Tuesday (second overall) and he will now become the signal-caller for the Houston Roughnecks.

Michigan RB hits pay dirt

De’Veon Smith was a solid runner with the Michigan Wolverines. In his time in Ann Arbor, Smith posted a total of 2,235 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. Smith, like Connor Cook, spent some time in the NFL but he never caught on with a team for a prolonged period of time.

Once a member of the Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins and the defunct AAF, Smith is hoping for another shot with the NFL.

The former Wolverine was selected by the Tampa Bay Vipers.

Huskers on the move

The Huskers have a deep history in the college football world. Going back to days in the Big 12, Nebraska has always been a powerhouse. The Huskers have nine former players in the 2019 XFL Draft, and two of them came off the board very early on Tuesday afternoon.

Former wideout De’Mornay Pierson-El and Alonzo Moore were both selected on Tuesday.

Alonzo Moore @alonzomoore0765 becomes the second Husker to be drafted in the 2019 XFL Draft #GBR pic.twitter.com/tmwbks864H — Barstool 'Skers (@BarstoolHusker) October 15, 2019

Pierson-El totaled 1,309 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns in his career that came to a close in 2017. Moore, who played from 2013-2016, totaled 981 yards and eight touchdowns during his time in Lincoln.

De’Mornay Pierson-El is now a member of the St. Louis BattleHawks, while Alonzo Moore was selected by the Tampa Bay Vipers.