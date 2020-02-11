XFL Championship odds Week 2: Defenders, Guardians new co-favorites, Renegades drop

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

It took just one week of action, but the odds to win the XFL title this April have already changed dramatically.

Just like the stock market, things move quickly in the gambling world as well. In the XFL that is exactly what is happening. The results in Week 1 have flipped the XFL championship odds in a hurry.

Defenders, Guardians new co-favorites

DC Defenders quarterback Cardale Jones along with NY Guardians signal-caller Matt McGloin were both standout players in college. Now they are hoping they can lead their squads to a position where they could be competing for a playoff spot and possibly make it to the XFL title game this April.

It just so happens that these two former Big Ten foes will be squaring off this Saturday, February 15, when DC plays host to NY.

Both teams are sitting at 1-0 and, after last week’s performances, they are now tied as co-leaders to win the XFL championship.

The odds to win a title usually don’t change so dramatically after the first game of the season, however, when you only play a 10-game campaign, every game counts.

Also, DC and New York looked much better than Dallas and Los Angeles — two of the teams that were tabbed as the early season favorites to win the 2020 XFL title.

Both the Defenders and Guardians won in impressive fashion in Week 1 and that has helped them surge to the top of the XFL championship odds leaderboard.

The two squads that Vegas experts were eyeing in the preseason, the Dallas Renegades and Los Angeles Wildcats, went in the opposite direction on the odds board in a big way.

XFL championship odds Week 2

We now have a two-way tie for first in terms of XFL championship odds. The DC Defenders and New York Guardians are both listed at +350.

According to Fan Duel, the jump for DC is huge, as just last week at this time they were listed fifth overall at +700.

The team that took the biggest fall in odds is the Los Angeles Wildcats. The Wildcats, who were originally listed as the third overall favorite at +500, are now at +1000 and in the seventh spot.

Also taking a tumble were the Dallas Renegades. Led by quarterback Landry Jones (who missed Week 1 due to an injury) and former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, the Renegades went from +300 favorites to +700 after losing at home to St. Louis.

Here is a look at the complete listing of odds to win the XFL championship as of today, Feb. 11, 2020, as compared to just 10 days ago when the season was preparing to open.

XFL title odds as of Feb. 11

DC Defenders (+350) New York Guardians (+350) Houston Roughnecks (+500) Dallas Renegades (+600) Tampa Bay Vipers (+600) St. Louis BattleHawks (+700) Los Angeles Wildcats (+1000) Seattle Dragons (+1600)

XFL Preseason title odds