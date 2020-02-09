XFL attendance figures 2020: DC, Houston numbers revealed for opening games

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

The XFL attendance figures for 2020 are in after the first two games in the rebooted league’s history. While the crowds didn’t rival any from a recent NFL game, they still look good for the early start to the season.

The first two games of the 2020 season took place in Washington, DC and Houston, Texas. Both venues enjoyed decent-sized crowds ready to welcome in more football less than a week after the Super Bowl.

XFL attendance figures for DC Defenders game

The first official game in the league’s new history featured the DC Defenders hosting the Seattle Dragons from the nation’s capital. The game took place at Audi Field, which is the smallest of all venues in the XFL. It normally serves as the home for Major League Soccer’s DC United club.

The season-opening game in DC brought 17,163 fans, according to Pro Football Talk. That’s not a sellout, as the stadium can hold up to 20,000 fans. However, many will say it’s a great start.

The team also started off their season right, with a 31-19 win. Quarterback Cardale Jones was one of the XFL’s star players in that first game, even hearing “M-V-P” chants after two successful pass attempts.

Should Jones continue with his star status, it could attract more fans to the games. Fans in DC certainly deserve a team with a winning attitude and great brand of football on the field.

Houston Roughnecks attendance numbers

The Houston Roughnecks were also off to a great start with a win in their home opener. Pro Football Talk reported they had a slightly larger crowd as 17,815 fans went to the game at TDECU Stadium.

The home crowd got to see a season-opening victory with another star player, quarterback PJ Walker, emerging amongst early favorites for MVP. He’d throw four touchdowns and lead his squad to a 37-17 win over the Los Angeles Wildcats.

With that, both the DC Defenders and Houston Roughnecks opened their seasons at 1-0. On Sunday, two more games were set to take place with the Tampa Bay Vipers vs. New York Guardians and St. Louis BattleHawks vs. Dallas Renegades.

It should be interesting to see how the other teams do in terms of their home openers. For example, St. Louis previously had the NFL’s Rams who have since moved to Los Angeles. Now they have an XFL team to cheer for. The BattleHawks will play home games in the Rams’ former stadium, Edward Jones Dome, and will host their first home game on Sunday, February 23.