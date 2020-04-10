XFL 2021 season canceled? League shuts down, lays off employees

The XFL 2021 season may already be in trouble. Today, the XFL suspended operations and laid off most of its employees.

Sports reporters Kevin Seifert and Field Yates just relayed the information, which shines a negative light on the future of the XFL.

The report got even worse, as it has been stated that the league has no plans to return in 2021. That could be a very harsh result for XFL fans this soon after the league restarted.

XFL canceled 2020 season and beyond

When the coronavirus pandemic started to take hold of countries around the world, the XFL announced that the rest of the 2020 season would be canceled.

That cancellation included the playoffs, leaving fans wondering what might have taken place if the league had just been able to get through its first season.

The league had tried to keep hope alive but just couldn’t withstand the shutdown.

This was a reincarnation of the former XFL, which relied heavily on gimmicks and player nicknames to get people interested. XFL 2020 looked much different and provided some exciting football for viewers during the NFL offseason.

Breaking: The XFL suspended operations Friday morning and laid off nearly all of its staff, multiple sources told @SeifertESPN and @FieldYates. The league currently has no plans to return in 2021. pic.twitter.com/NxZbHAKRsM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 10, 2020

There isn’t a positive spin to put on this breaking news out of the XFL, especially since the league had already been taking a huge risk by trying to reinvent itself this year.

Now, questions will come up about XFL franchises ever playing another game.

Is XFL 2021 season still possible?

If the crisis going on around the world comes under control and most countries find a way to get to a new normal, it’s certainly possible that Vince McMahon and the XFL could try this all again in 2021.

There is still a lot of time to get the interest and excitement up for a 2021 XFL season, but it would take a lot of work and capital to get it off the ground.

Fans were enjoying watching XFL games, and several of the franchises had viewers heavily invested in seeing more football outside of the NFL and college seasons.

The longing for more football isn’t just going to go away.

There are additional questions, though, about the state of each of the eight franchises. Will the respective owners still have the money to run these teams and do so in a safe way?

Have the St. Louis Battlehawks, Tampa Bay Vipers, New York Guardians, Seattle Dragons, Los Angeles Wildcats, D.C. Defenders, Houston Roughnecks, and Dallas Renegades played their final games?

We will all just have to stay tuned, but with the XFL 2021 season likely canceled, it doesn’t look good.