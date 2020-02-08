XFL 2020 highlights: Watch as Seattle Dragons’ Austin Proehl scores first touchdown in league history

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

The XFL 2020 season is officially underway! On Saturday, the DC Defenders and Seattle Dragons took to Audi Field in the nation’s capital. With a number of firsts happening in the rebooted football league, the honor of the first touchdown scored goes to the Seattle Dragons’ Austin Proehl.

There’s also the distinction of who threw the first pass, as quarterback Brandon Silvers is the player who will have his name in the record books as well.

Brandon Silvers finds Austin Proehl for XFL 2020 first touchdown

The DC Defenders hosted the first XFL game in the league’s rebirth, with lots of pre-game mentions made of their quarterback Cardale Jones. At one point early on, Jones connected on two good looking passes to teammates and received “M-V-P” chant from the home crowd.

It appeared momentum was in DC’s favor as they are looking to show they are the best team in the state. Sorry, Redskins.

However, Jones couldn’t finish off a scoring drive with a touchdown, and it ended up being a field goal instead. That left the door open for the Seattle Dragons to make league history in the first quarter.

With 4:30 to go in the quarter, Dragons quarterback Brandon Silvers threw the short pass to Austin Proehl. It was 14 yards and good for six points. That gave way to what is sure to be the first of the many XFL 2020 highlights to come in the next 10 weeks.

Check out the play that set it up below, followed by the strike from Silvers to Proehl for six points.

Proehl had limited NFL experience. He was with the Bills, Titans, and Rams but briefly over the past several years typically released before the regular season. However, he’s also got family experience as his father is former NFL receiver, Ricky Proehl.

Proehl comments on first XFL touchdown in 2020

With his touchdown now part of the XFL highlights, ABC/ESPN sideline reporter Diana Russini spoke with Austin Proehl about the historic play. He called it a blessing while also being thankful for those around him.

Proehl called it a blessing to score the historic first touchdown for the rebooted league. Russini asked if it was one they’d been working on during practice.

“We practiced it… We just wanted to put it in, it’s a great red zone play,” Proehl said from the sidelines referring to his TD.

When asked for the name of the play, Proehl was tight-lipped in terms of revealing it to Russini. “I can’t tell you that,” he said bringing a chuckle.

After his six-point score, the Dragons would go for extra points but failed on their attempt as the DC Defenders picked off the ball. Still, that allowed for an early lead for Seattle.

More highlights include first XFL field goal

The distinction of the league’s first field goal officially goes to Ty Rausa. It was 34 yards, but his second attempt of 35 yards failed, bringing him that unfortunate distinction and boos from the home crowd.

There was also the first “big hit” in XFL history. The highlights show it all, and one has to wonder if XFL will address helmet-to-helmet hits similar to the NFL.

Oh my 😳 The @XFLDragons deliver the first big HIT of the @xfl2020 season. pic.twitter.com/EqHEGnkW5N — XFL on FOX (@XFLonFOX) February 8, 2020

As of this report, the Seattle Dragons were down 9-3 as the Defenders’ Elijah Campbell was able to block a punt and recover for a TD. DC entered the game favored by more than a touchdown in early XFL betting action.

With several of the firsts now in the books, fans will be anxiously watching to see who brings home the first XFL Championship when all is said and done.