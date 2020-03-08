XFL 2020: Five players that could jump to the NFL this fall

The XFL season will conclude in just over one month from now. When it does, many players will continue with their lives while others will hope for that telephone to ring from an NFL team.

XFL to NFL?

The play on the field this season is much better than it was back in 2001 when the league first gave football a try.

Now, a generation later, the XFL is back and better than ever.

That being said, don’t be surprised if you see several XFL players making their way onto an NFL squad this fall.

Top XFL players ready to make the jump to the NFL

Naysayers of the XFL reboot most likely haven’t watched a game. Of course, it isn’t the NFL, but the quality on the field isn’t as far off as many football fans may think.

In fact, these five players should be getting a call to try out for an NFL squad this summer.

PJ Walker (QB, HOU) – Walker has been there, done that in terms of playing with an NFL team. His problem? When he was in Indianapolis, he was backing up some guy named Andrew Luck.

Through four games, Walker has thrown 13 touchdowns and passed for over 1,100 yards. Walker has tuned up his football talent in the XFL this spring and he should get more than a few looks from the NFL.

Jordan Ta’amu (QB, STL) – Ta’amu had success at Ole Miss and although he didn’t make an NFL squad, he is showing fans that he can run the RPO very well down in St. Louis.

The BattleHawks are 3-1 on the season and Ta’amu is a big reason why.

Ta’amu has passed for 876 yards and rushed for 186. He has thrown five touchdowns and rushed for another. Those are some great stats through the first four games of the season. What doesn’t show in the stats is his leadership. Ta’amu would make a great backup for a team – and possibly jump into a starting role with a team that runs the RPO.

Josh Johnson (QB, LA) – The final QB on the list, Josh Johnson has played with multiple teams in the NFL with his latest stint being with the Detroit Lions.

Johnson, who has played in just three games for the Wildcats, has passed for 788 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season. With previous stints in the NFL with Tampa Bay, Cincinnati, Cleveland, San Francisco, and Washington, don’t be surprised if he gets another shot with the NFL in 2020.

Matt Jones (RB, STL) – The former Florida Gators star has NFL experience. Now a member of the St Louis BattleHawks, he is playing like he wants a second shot.

Jones has 244 yards on the ground so far in 2020, with an average of nearly four yards per carry. Jones was originally drafted by the Washington Redskins in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He also played for the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles.

Cam Phillips (WR, HOU) – You may not remember Cam Phillips’ brief two-game NFL career with the Buffalo Bills in 2018, but you may soon be hearing his name called by NFL announcers everywhere in 2020.

Phillips has been the best wide receiver in the XFL this year so far and he is showing no signs of slowing down.

The former Virginia Tech wideout has already hauled in 31 passes for nearly 500 yards and nine touchdowns. This kid has NFL talent and he just might end up playing more football on Sundays this fall.