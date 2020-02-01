XFL 2020 Championship odds: Which team is favored to win the title?

Subscribe to our Sports newsletter!

This is the XFL! When Vince McMahon shouted out those now infamous words back on February 3, 2001, no one knew what the XFL was or how long it would last.

XFL Part II

The first go-around of the XFL only made it through one season. This time the league looks like it could have the staying power it lacked back in 2001. Why?

The players, the commissioner, and most importantly, the XFL, could be exactly what the NFL needs.

As a dependable league, it can work hand in hand to have a second look at former college and NFL stars that didn’t quite make the cut the first time around or are attempting to get back into the NFL by proving they still have what it takes to play the game at a high level.

Either way, with former NFL quarterback Oliver Luck as league commissioner and many of the eight teams loaded with players that were standouts in college or already have NFL experience, the league is already going in a much better direction than it did 19 years ago.

The product on the field should be much improved from that inaugural season as well.

XFL favorites

Who is favored to win the first XFL title? That honor belongs to the Dallas Renegades.

Odds To Win The 2020 XFL Championship (Oddsshark) Dallas Renegades +300

New York Guardians +400

Los Angeles Wildcats +500

Tampa Bay Vipers +500

Houston Roughnecks +750

D.C. Defenders +800

St. Louis BattleHawks +900

Seattle Dragons +1000 pic.twitter.com/7K3uclMiej — Sports Odds Daily (@Sportsoddsdaily) January 31, 2020

At +300, or 3/1, the Renegades have been tabbed as the early team to beat in 2020.

With Landry Jones leading the way, Dallas has the most talented QB in the XFL. Jones was a standout at Oklahoma. In fact, from 2009-2012, you could easily argue that Jones was one of the top 10 players in all of college football.

He finished his career at OU throwing for 16,464 yards and 123 touchdowns. He also had a career passer rating of 141.5.

His star didn’t shine as bright in the NFL. Landry had stops in Pittsburgh, Jacksonville, and Oakland during his brief tenure at the pro level. Now the 30-year-old is out to prove that he still has something left in the tank.

Dallas also boasts a decent running attack – which also could be a reason they are the early favorites to win the title.

The backfield will be made up of Cameron Artis-Payne and Lance Dunbar. Artis-Payne spent four seasons with the Carolina Panthers and Dunbar, who should be a familiar face to Dallas Cowboys fans, played under the Jerry Jones regime for five seasons dating back from 2012 through 2016.

They also will be coached by Bob Stoops, whose pedigree speaks for itself.

Right behind Dallas on the XFL championship odds board in terms of the favorites are the New York Guardians (+400), Los Angeles Wildcats (+500), and Tampa Bay Vipers (+500). The longest long-shot on the board is the Seattle Dragons at +1000.

Week 1 of the XFL kicks off on Saturday, February 8.