WWE’s Maxxine Dupri gets ‘up close and personal’ with fans before SmackDown debut

WWE SmackDown’s newest star Maxxine Dupri allowed fans to see her “up close and personal” before her big debut on the main roster.

Dupri, previously on NXT as Sofia Cromwell, has fascinated her fans and followers for weeks and will look to continue doing so with the blue brand.

On Friday, she shared several close-up selfies featuring only her flowing blonde hair, gold necklace, and makeup ahead of her television appearance.

“Up close and personal,” she wrote in her caption, giving fans a preview of her look before her live segment with the Maximum Male Models.

In her series of two Instagram photos, Dupri appeared to have on a bright pink top, which she changed up ahead of her SmackDown appearance.

The former NXT star has just under 44,000 followers on her Instagram as of this report, but many took notice of her latest share, with over 3,700 Likes and close to 100 comments.

Who is Maxxine Dupri in WWE?

Maxxine Dupri, real name Sydney Zmrzel, is a 5-foot-8 professional wrestler who signed on with WWE after try-outs in Las Vegas, Nevada. Per CageMatch.net, she’s 25 and was one of 14 individuals who secured a contract after the 2022 WWE try-outs in Vegas.

According to a pro wrestling fandom page, she’s from Phoenix, Arizona. Zmrzel is also a former Los Angeles Rams and Phoenix Suns cheerleader.

As mentioned, many viewers saw her on WWE’s NXT shows briefly, as she appeared in segments as Sofia Cromwell alongside Mr. Stone and Von Wagner in recent weeks.

Fans saw her rocking a stunning pink dress and accompanying Mr. Stone on a shopping excursion, shown in the IG clip below set to the Doja Cat song Vegas. Stone, real name Robert Strauss, shared the clip earlier this week.

Her official Instagram account is @maxxinedupri, where fans can see her provide some scorching content on occasion, including the bikini photo series with an Airstream below.

In another shot, she posed in a skimpy bikini while on a boat taking in the beautiful scenery of South Lake Tahoe in California.

“In my happy place,” she wrote in her caption, with nearly 3,000 Likes arriving on her post.

Maxxine Dupri debuted on WWE SmackDown with MMM

On Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, Maxxine Dupri made her official debut, appearing in a segment just before the show’s main event. Dupri, wearing a sleek dress and an MMM buckle on her belt, was there as the sister of Max Dupri.

Dupri introduced herself as the director of talent at Maximum Male Models (MMM). She let fans know that next week the male models would show everyone “how to beat the heat” with their swimwear reveal on WWE SmackDown.

The Maximum Male Models consists of Mace and Mansoor. They showed up with former NXT superstar L.A. Knight, also known as Eli Drake in Impact Wrestling. Mace and Mansoor have yet to appear in any action in the ring since arriving on SmackDown, but they’ve both participated in matches during NXT before they became part of the MMM stable.

However, a report from PW Torch’s Wade Keller suggests that Max Dupri didn’t fit in, and he got written out of the story, so now Maxxine Dupri will be taking over with MMM. With that, fans will eagerly anticipate how she’ll “titillate the juices of their guilty pleasures,” much like her brother Max was.