WWE WrestleMania 36 rumors: John Cena’s potential opponent revealed for PPV match

There are plenty of WWE WrestleMania 36 rumors swirling ahead of the company’s biggest pay-per-view of the year. There has been speculation that John Cena will finally return for a match at this year’s event.

Now it appears there’s a rumored opponent whom Cena will face on the grandest stage of them all. Unfortunately, it may not be the sort of blockbuster match some fans may want to see at a WrestleMania pay-per-view.

John Cena’s WrestleMania 36 opponent

Monsters & Critics previously reported on John Cena’s upcoming return to SmackDown, which is set for Feb. 28 in his home area of Boston at the TD Garden. Most likely, that will start to set the stage for his match at WrestleMania 36.

Based on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s report, John Cena will take on Elias at the big pay-per-view. Dave Meltzer made comments on the weekend edition of Wrestling Observer Radio and called the decision to have Cena vs. Elias, “underwhelming.”

The WrestleMania 36 event will take place in Tampa, Florida, which is where Cena currently resides. Cena last competed in a match at WrestleMania two years ago when he went up against The Undertaker and lost in a quick matchup.

Cena and Elias have recent WrestleMania history

Back in 2018, Cena and Elias had a feud. They were involved in a match on Raw ahead of the Elimination Chamber. That triple-threat match also involved Braun Strowman with a stipulation that the winner would enter the Chamber last of all competitors, giving them an advantage. Elias stole the win from Strowman who had just powerslammed Cena to the mat.

At the past two WrestleMania events, John Cena and Elias have crossed paths, but not in any sort of official match. At WrestleMania 34, Cena was attempting to get a match against The Undertaker.

Initially, Elias showed up after the lights went out to interrupt Cena’s attempt. Cena attacked Elias before leaving, and then Taker showed up for a match, which the Deadman won in dominant fashion.

At last year’s WrestleMania 35 which took place at MetLife Stadium, Cena came out to the ring as his Doctor of Thuganaomics persona to interrupt Elias’ in-ring concert. He delivered an F5 to Elias before leaving the ring. The spot was well-received by fans for the nostalgia involved, but there wasn’t any sort of match for Cena.

As they say, “third time’s a charm,” for these two to actually go one-on-one in the squared circle at the WrestleMania pay-per-view.

On its face, it appears like the set-up is there to give John Cena an easy WrestleMania win over an opponent who isn’t really on the path to anything special right now. That said, one has to wonder if this will lead to more matches on a regular basis for Cena or is simply a way to try to draw more fans in to watch WrestleMania 36 due to his name being attached.

WrestleMania 36 details so far

As of this report, three matches are officially set up for the WrestleMania 36 card. The 2020 Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

The women’s 2020 Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair will take on Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s Championship. Flair made it official at this past Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: Portland event.

Becky Lynch is also set to defend the WWE Raw Women’s Championship against whichever superstar wins an upcoming Elimination Chamber match. The superstars for that match include Liv Morgan, Asuka, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, and Shayna Baszler.

WrestleMania 36 will take place on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Live coverage will be available through the WWE Network streaming service.