WWE WrestleMania 36 results: Braun Strowman defeats Goldberg for Universal Championship

The first night of WWE WrestleMania 36 results are officially in the books with several title changes already taking place.

The biggest of those went to one of the biggest stars in the WWE today, the Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman.

Braun was able to capture the WWE Universal Championship for the first time in his career as part of a different WrestleMania.

Braun Strowman battles Goldberg for Universal Championship

Originally, Braun Strowman wasn’t even part of the Universal Championship match, but circumstances ended up creating an opportunity.

WWE superstar Roman Reigns chose to pull out of the event due to health concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. That meant another competitor would have to take his place against the champion Bill Goldberg.

Braun Strowman was revealed as the replacement, and he took full advantage of the opportunity.

Strowman needed just three minutes to defeat the legendary Goldberg, a man who had quickly defeated many opponents of his own in the past.

However, Strowman is part of WWE’s present and future. He was able to withstand four spears from Goldberg early on, kicking out from the pinfall.

Goldberg tried to go for the jackhammer, but Strowman countered it and hit a powerslam. He followed with another and another, and finally, the running power slam.

That was all it took, as Strowman collected the pinfall for a clean victory over Goldberg.

Per PW Torch, he screamed out, “This is my time!” as his theme music played.

Strowman celebrates first major WWE championship

Braun Strowman has held other championship belts while on the WWE’s main roster, but never one of the top prizes.

He’s been close multiple times, competing with the likes of top stars Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

Braun can now add Universal Champion to his list of accomplishments. He’s a two-time Raw Tag Team Champion, having won it once with Seth Rollins and a previous time at WrestleMania with young phenom Nicholas.

Braun also won the Intercontinental Championship one in his career in addition to winning the 2018 Money in the Bank match.

His attempt to cash in the briefcase against Brock Lesnar failed, though. This time, he made sure he made good on his title opportunity, even with no fans there to celebrate his victory live.

BRAUN STROWMAN DOES IT 😱 Strowman defeats Goldberg to become the NEW WWE Universal Champion#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/WtFG1Oa9Aa — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 5, 2020

Now with the Universal Championship around his waist, fans will wait to see who’s next for Braun.

Will Roman Reigns ultimately return to challenge him for an epic match, or will another contender arrive to challenge the Monster Among Men?

WWE’s WrestleMania 36 was presented live on WWE Network on Saturday, April 4. The second night of matches takes place on Sunday, April 5, beginning at 7/6c.