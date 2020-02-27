WWE Universal Championship changes hands at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

For much of the last year, WWE has worked to build Bray Wyatt into a monster champion.

It worked and fans were loving the character of The Fiend, often popping loudly, even with him being a villain who did the worst things imaginable to his opponents.

Now, at WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia, it seems WWE has thrown all that hard work away in one fell swoop.

Bill Goldberg, a part-time star who has been partially retired, just beat The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship.

Goldberg beat The Fiend for WWE Universal title

Bill Goldberg had no reason to deserve a title match.

He was basically retired and sitting at home. However, when WWE goes to Saudi Arabia, they dig the legends out of the mothballs and send them out to entertain the Crown Prince.

Last year, Goldberg fought Undertaker in one of the worst matches in WWE History.

This year, he won the Universal Championship.

The match itself was worse as WWE just completely buried The Fiend, undoing a year of hard and creative work.

See, Goldberg opened the match with a spear and got a two count. The Fiend locked in the Mandible Claw but Goldberg got out. He then speared him again and got another two count.

The Fiend with another Mandible Claw but Goldberg fights out again. Then Goldberg hit the Jackhammer for the win.

The match lasted two minutes, ten seconds, and Goldberg won.

While some might claim that The Fiend kicked out of two spears and that shows he was tough to beat, the fact is that Goldberg used his finishing move and pinned Wyatt to win a world title in barely over two minutes.

It was a joke.

This is nothing new for WWE

WWE has never cared about their young stars or their current talent if it comes to popping the crowd with a nostalgia title reign.

Remember when CM Punk was the longest-reigning WWE Champion of the modern era? He had beaten everyone in his way, including more than one win over John Cena.

That 434-day title reign came to an end at the Royal Rumble in 2013. He lost to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who returned to WWE just to wrestle John Cena at WrestleMania for the title.

Remember when Kevin Owens was the WWE Universal Champion? He was champion for 188 days and was something fresh and new in WWE.

That title reign ended at Fastlane in March 2017 when he lost to a returning Goldberg. This was just so WWE could have Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

What do these three title changes have in common?

They all happened before WrestleMania, where a legend was called out of retirement to beat a hot current star just to set up some dream match at WrestleMania with a title on the line.

Bray Wyatt deserved better.