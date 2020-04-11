WWE taping shows through to Money in the Bank PPV

There was concern that after NXT on Wednesday night, WWE would have no more shows outside of pre-taped NXT TakeOver shows.

There was also concern that WWE would not be allowed to do anything else due to the stay-at-home orders in Florida.

However, WWE is being allowed to tape their shows and they are going to tape matches from today all the way through late next week.

WWE taping during stay-at-home orders

WWE has pulled off a smart business decision on how to keep shows coming through the Money in the Bank PPV on May 10.

To circumvent the stay-at-home orders that prohibit a certain amount of people from gathering at the same time, WWE rented out an entire hotel for the week.

The wrestlers, cameramen, executives, and personnel are all staying sequestered in the hotel. From today through the end of next week, talent will head to the empty WWE Performance Center in eaves.

WWE will take all safety measures at the hotel and Performance Center during this time. They will also change out the ropes, turnbuckles, aprons, and canvas after every match for a full sanitizing.

WWE plans to tape all the matches for Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown, NXT, and possibly 205 Live. They will then have enough matches to go until Money in the Bank for all shows.

A memo also went out to the talent that they should wear a face mask when they are in the Performance Center.

With the hotel and safety procedures, WWE is abiding by the CDC guidelines for the coronavirus pandemic.

It all started tonight with Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE and its future plans

The plan now is to tape as many matches as they can, up to a possible four shows a day working in shifts. They will also keep showing classic PPV matches to fill time on the shows and have promo videos air as well.

The Money in the Bank event was supposed to take place live but the arena canceled the event. It sounds like now Money in the Bank will air at the WWE Performance Center.

It will likely end up taped in advance like WrestleMania because the idea of a live event taking place in May is highly unlikely.

WWE airs Monday Night Raw on Mondays at 8/7c on USA Network, NXT on Wednesdays at 8/7c on USA Network, and Friday Night SmackDown on Fridays at 8/7c on Fox. 205 Live airs on the WWE Network.