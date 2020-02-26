WWE suspends Samoa Joe for Wellness Policy violation

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

The WWE has suspended superstar Samoa Joe due to a Wellness Policy violation. Reportedly, his suspension began a day ago and will last a month.

The news comes as Joe has been dealing with an injury that has kept him out of action and away from an intriguing storyline on WWE Raw.

WWE announces suspension for Samoa Joe

While Joe has been sidelined due to injury recently, he’ll now be serving a 30-day suspension.

The former two-time NXT and United States Champion is suspended for the first time in his career with WWE.

The WWE posted the official announcement on social media including their Twitter page on Tuesday, February 25.

“WWE has suspended Nuufolau Seanoa (Samoa Joe) for 30 days effective Monday, February 24, for his first violation of the company’s talent wellness policy,” the statement indicated.

WWE has suspended Nuufolau Seanoa (Samoa Joe) for 30 days effective Monday, February 24, for his first violation of the company’s talent wellness policy.https://t.co/3PiiutkI32 — WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2020

So far, WWE has not released any additional information regarding what brought about Joe’s suspension. That could arrive in the days and weeks ahead.

Joe dealing with an injury, taken away from Raw storyline

According to SESCoops, Joe has been out with an undisclosed injury that he reportedly suffered when he hit his head on a table during a commercial shoot. That injury happened earlier this month.

He’s been a part of the ongoing feud and storyline involving himself and Kevin Owens battling AOP, Buddy Murphy, and Seth Rollins. Now he’ll be away from that for several weeks due to the suspension so it’ll be interesting to see what WWE does to deal with that.

Seth Rollins and Murphy will be featured at the upcoming WWE Super Showdown event in Saudi Arabia when they defend their Raw tag team titles against The Street Profits. Kevin Owens and AOP aren’t involved in the upcoming event as of this report.

Joe is the fourth superstar to be suspended by WWE since late last year. Andrade was suspended last month for his first Wellness Policy violation. Other superstars who have been suspended included Primo Colon and Robert Roode.

The suspension will keep Samoa Joe away from the big storyline he was involved in and away from WWE programming up until near the end of March. With WrestleMania 36 coming in early April, that makes it hard to give Joe too much heading into the biggest pay-per-view of the year.

While WWE could find a way to bring him in for some sort of match, it’s going to be a surprise if it’s one that has too much importance on the card.