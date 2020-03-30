WWE superstar was unable to promote his WrestleMania 36 match due to coronavirus quarantine

One match that will take place at WrestleMania 36 next weekend got no build at all. However, WWE chose to go through with the match despite no backstory.

The match will see Bobby Lashley battle Aleister Black, but the two men could not start a feud because Lashley was in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bobby Lashley in quarantine

The good news is that Aleister Black faces no fears about contracting coronavirus from Bobby Lashley because he does not have it.

Instead, Lashley was in quarantine for other reasons.

WWE had a tour scheduled for South Africa before the coronavirus pandemic pretty much canceled all forms of entertainment in the world.

However, before the cancelation, Lashley was sent to South Africa to promote the event. Because he was in a foreign country when the U.S. lockdown occurred, he was placed in quarantine when he returned to the United States.

Lashley was unable to do anything until this past week when WWE chose to go ahead and have him battle Aleister Black for inclusion at next weekend’s WrestleMania 36.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE chose to go ahead with the match because Lana is officially back and the company wants her at WrestleMania.

Lana was gone while shooting a new movie called Cosmic Sin, a sci-fi movie starring Bruce Willis. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the movie ended and she ended up back home, where she could return for WrestleMania 36.

Rusev

One man who is not involved at WrestleMania 36 is Lana’s husband Rusev.

The storyline between Rusev, Lana, and Bobby Lashley ended when Rusev made it clear he was not interested — at this time — in signing a new contract with WWE.

However, Rusev is still in the news as Bleacher Report indicates that he has pledged $20,000 to help WWE employees who are negatively affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The money goes to those employees sitting at home with no income.

In Bulgaria we say “ It’s not a lot but it’s from the heart” I pledge 20,000$ to any of my WWE extended family that are sitting at home without income. WE can’t do it without y’all. Production, security, etc. LOVE YALL. — Miro (@RusevBUL) March 24, 2020

WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 will go on despite the coronavirus pandemic not allowing any fans to attend the event.

Instead, there will be empty arena matches as well as some gimmick matches outside the arena.

One of these is the Firefly Fun House Match between John Cena and Bray Wyatt, which has Cena working on helping give the entire presentation a Hollywood movie feel.

There is also a Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and Undertaker that will take place in a graveyard and guarantees an open grave.