WWE Super Showdown 2020 to feature historic championship match

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

WWE will make history once again with their upcoming event in Saudia Arabia. They already had a historic women’s match in the country last year. Now they’ll have an even bigger match.

As of Friday night’s WWE SmackDown episode, we now know who will participate in the first-ever women’s championship match set to take place at Super Showdown 2020.

WWE SmackDown sets up championship match

During Friday’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, a match took place involving Carmella vs. Naomi to set up a huge match.

The match carried a stipulation that the winner earned a WWE SmackDown Women’s Title opportunity.

The current champion Bayley was ringside to watch it all as it took place, scouting her potential opponents.

Read More WWE Hall of Fame star Harley Race suffers medical emergency, hospitalized

She even got involved by getting onto the ring apron to distract Naomi. That allowed Carmella to use a handstand scissors move to flip Naomi from the corner to the mat for a near fall.

That wasn’t enough to prevent Naomi from gaining a championship opportunity, though. Once Bayley was ejected due to interfering, it allowed Naomi to give her full focus to Carmella. She’d get the win via pinfall after hitting a Blockbuster followed by a split-legged moonsault.

Naomi vs. Bayley at Super ShowDown to make history

With the win, it sets up Naomi to challenge Bayley for the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship at Super Showdown. This will make for the second women’s match and first-ever women’s championship match in Saudia Arabia.

The first-ever women’s match took place in the country at Crown Jewel 2019 with Natalya vs. Lacey Evans.

Naomi made her return to the ring just last month at the 2020 Royal Rumble event. She competed several weeks ago in a Fatal Fairway match involving Alexa Bliss, Carmella, and Mandy Rose. Carmella picked up the win in that match and then went on to challenge Bayley on SmackDown.

Naomi is a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion. She first won the title at the 2017 Elimination Chamber but due to a knee injury had to vacate the title after just nine days. At that year’s WrestleMania 33, she’d win the championship for her second time and enjoy a reign of 140 days.

As of this report, WWE star Bayley has enjoyed a SmackDown Championship reign of 132 days. Combined with her previous reign, she has the longest overall time spent as the champion at 272 days.

Fans can see WWE Super Showdown 2020 on Thursday, February 27 starting at noon Eastern Time on WWE Network.