WWE star Lana to appear in Cosmic Sin movie with Bruce Willis

WWE star Lana, real name CJ Perry, is looking to further her acting skills beyond the recent dramatic wedding storyline involving real-life husband Rusev and on-screen husband Lashley.

Now the WWE star is set to appear in a new movie called Cosmic Sin, starring Hollywood’s Bruce Willis.

Lana joins Cosmic Sin movie cast

In a report from Deadline on Monday, it was indicated that CJ “Lana” Perry is now part of the cast for the upcoming sci-fi film, Cosmic Sin.

The movie plot involves a group trying to prevent an alien invasion by a hostile group of aliens trying to take over human hosts to create a futuristic society of their own.

WWE star Lana will portray a character named Sol, which was originally supposed to be a male role. Sol is described as “the best sniper in the galaxy and lead assassin fighting for the human race against an alien invasion.”

Corey Large and Edward Drake will serve as co-writers and directors for the upcoming film, which is being produced by Large. In addition to Cosmic Sin, they wrote the recent movie Breach starring Bruce Willis. It is currently in post-production.

The new movie was first announced last month via Deadline.

In addition to Willis, the Cosmic Sin movie cast will include Adelaide Kane, Frank Grillo, Lochyln Munro, and Costas Mandylor. The film is in pre-production with no release date specified yet.

CJ Perry’s other film work

In addition to this upcoming movie with Bruce Willis, Lana has appeared in a few other films and television roles over the years.

Of course. one of those is her appearance on multiple seasons of the E! reality TV series Total Divas, alongside other WWE stars such as the Bella Twins, Natalya, and Naomi. After appearing as a guest on Season 4, Lana was a main cast member for seasons 6, 7, and 8.

In 2016, she was in the film Interrogation in the role of Becky. That particular movie also featured fellow WWE star Adam “Edge” Copeland in the main role of Lucas Nolan.

Also in 2016, Perry appeared in a crime/thriller film called Soul as a dancer named Alexis.

In terms of blockbusters, Lana appeared in 2012’s Pitch Perfect and the 2015 sequel as a former Bella. She was in the TV series Banshee in 2013 as Crystal for an episode.

Other appearances included Perry showing up during episodes of the TV shows Big Time Rush and The Game in 2011.

Lana will also appear on the upcoming Qubi series Bad Ideas with Adam Devine.

Lana’s WWE role

As far as her WWE appearances go, it should be interesting to see her involvement now that she’s part of the Cosmic Sin cast. She was most recently part of the wedding storyline which saw her engage in a brief feud and series of matches with Liv Morgan.

Lana competed at WrestleMania 35 in the women’s battle royal match, so there’s a possibility she could be back again if that is part of this year’s event.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on Sunday, April 5 in Tampa, Florida.