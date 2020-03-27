WWE spoilers: Roman Reigns replacement for WrestleMania 36 Goldberg match chosen

Last night we reported that Roman Reigns had suddenly pulled out of WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, Wrestling Observer Radio reports who WWE chose to take Reigns’ place in the WWE Universal Championship match against Goldberg at WrestleMania.

This all started this week when WWE announced they were taping both nights of WrestleMania this week since “stay at home” orders started in the City of Orlando on March 27.

While the company taped almost all its matches on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, Roman Reigns went to WWE officials and asked to be removed from the show.

Reigns was scheduled to face Goldberg, and possibly have yet another monumental moment beating another legend. However, there was a problem.

In 2018, Roman Reigns leukemia returned and he had to leave to battle it back into remission. As a result, he is immunocompromised, and smartly put his health and family in front of his career.

WWE understood and granted his request.

Who is replacing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?

Wrestling Observer Radio reported that Braun Strowman replaced Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 for the match against Goldberg.

While they know this, there is no word on who won the match (which was presumably taped along with the others this week).

Strowman was most recently involved in a feud with Sami Zayn. Just recently, Zayn beat Strowman for the Intercontinental Championship, although it was a 3-on-1 match that also included Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro.

Most fans expected a rematch between Zayn and Strowman to take place at WrestleMania 36.

However, it will now see Braun Strowman challenging once again for the WWE Universal Championship.

The Wrestling Observer Radio also reported that there will be an angle on tonight’s Friday Nigth SmackDown that will explain how and why Strowman enters the match.

WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 has had a lot of changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rey Mysterio was supposed to fight Andrade for the United States Championship, but Mysterio is in quarantine. As a result, Andrade will team with Angel Garza to challenge the Street Profits for the Raw tag team titles.

Dana Brooke was also pulled from the SmackDOwn women’s title 6-pack challenge because she is also in quarantine.

The biggest change is, of course, Wrestlemania 36 taking place over two nights, with no fans in attendance, and all matches being pre-taped in advance.