WWE rumors: Undertaker to have a ‘Phenomenal’ opponent at WrestleMania 36

Last year, Undertaker was not part of WrestleMania. However, this year he is rumored to be returning to the Grandest Stage of them all and he might have a Phenomenal opponent.

According to Figure Four Wrestling, and backed up by WrestleZone, Undertaker is going to return to WrestleMania for a match with AJ Styles.

Undertaker and WrestleMania

Undertaker has been the most dominant wrestler in WWE when it comes to WrestleMania.

Undertaker has wrestled an astonishing 26 times at WrestleMania and only lost twice.

Those two losses came at the hands of Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

After his loss to Lesnar, Undertaker rebounded with wins over Bray Wyatt and Shane McMahon to push his record to 23-1. He then lost to Reigns and his last WrestleMania match was a squash match win over John Cena.

At WrestleMania 35, Undertaker was not involved. Despite his absence there, he was not retired as he returned for matches at other events.

He beat Rusev in Saudi Arabia and then won a six-man match at a Madison Square Garden show in 2018.

He returned to Saudi Arabia for two straight losses, the first to Triple H and the second a tag team match where DX beat The Brothers of Destruction.

In 2019, he worked two matches as well. He beat Goldberg in Saudi Arabia and then teamed with Roman Reigns to beat Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules.

If he wrestles at WrestleMania this year, it will be his first match since July 2019.

AJ Styles vs. Undertaker

If Undertaker does face AJ Styles, the name of the match is already in place — The Phenom vs. The Phenomenal One.

It could also be the best possible match for Undertaker at this point in his career. He recovered from arguably the worst match of his career against Goldberg at the tag team match.

He needs someone who can control the match and help cover the deficiencies his 54-year-old body causes.

AJ Styles is one of the best in the world and the best matches, as Shawn Michaels has always said, are between two men very different in style. Undertaker’s best matches of his career arguably came against Michaels and Styles is as close as you can get.

AJ Styles has been out with injury since the Royal Rumble after he took an Edge spear wrong. However, he is advertised to return at the Saudi Arabia show this month.

Initially, WWE hinted at AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton for WrestleMania, but with Orton on a crash course with Edge, Styles vs. Undertaker is a dream match that could be about to come true.

WWE WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5 on the WWE Network.