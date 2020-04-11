WWE rumors: Bill Goldberg lobbied backstage for Universal title

Many fans were surprised that Bill Goldberg came in and beat The Fiend Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship earlier this year.

Others saw it as a repeat of what Goldberg did to Kevin Owens a few years ago at the same time of the year.

Now, it turns out the title change might have been Goldberg’s idea and he convinced WWE to let him have the title for WrestleMania.

Goldberg lobbies backstage in WWE

It shouldn’t seem surprising to know that Bill Goldberg lobbied for a title win backstage in WWE. He came up in WCW, where guys like Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash were the masters of lobbying for their careers.

It looks like he learned well.

WrestleZone reports that WWE had no intention of taking the WWE Universal Championship off Bray Wyatt, as he was on fire and it cooled him down somewhat heading into a feud with John Cena.

However, Goldberg had other ideas.

Bill Goldberg sees himself as a superhero in the eyes of kids. According to the report, Goldberg did not believe a superhero to kids should ever lose to a monster.

He fought for the win, and since he is Bill Goldberg, he won the debate.

The fallout for Goldberg

The problem is that Golberg caught a lot of heat backstage after this. People saw how hard Wyatt worked to get to this point and felt that Goldberg was taking that away from him.

Things then got worse.

The result of Goldberg winning was supposed to allow Roman Reigns to go over him and win the Universal Championship.

While Reigns went home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Goldberg refused to re-up his deal right now and it expired after WrestleMania 36.

WWE had no choice but to find a replacement for Roman Reigns and they chose Braun Strowman to win his first WWE world title. Now, it looks like Wyatt and Strowman are on a crash course for a title match.

While Goldberg’s backstage politics cost Bray Wyatt his title and gave him a harsh loss, Bray was able to withstand that and convinced John Cena to lose to him in the Firefly Funhouse, where Wyatt broke down Cena’s career.

Now, Goldberg is gone, Strowman is champion, and Wyatt is still trying to regain his footing. How different would things look now if Goldberg had just kept course and never touched the title?