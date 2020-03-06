WWE reveals when Edge is returning to Monday Night Raw

Last week on Monday Night Raw, WWE had a storyline right out of the Attitude or Ruthless Aggression Era.

Weeks after Randy Orton came out and called Edge his best friend before he tried to end the Rated-R Superstar’s career, Edge’s wife showed up on Raw.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Beth Phoenix came out to give an update on her husband’s health and Randy Orton showed up.

Randy Orton attacks Beth Phoenix

It has been a long time since a man attacked a woman on WWE television.

Honestly, the last time it happened in memory was when Randy Orton laid out Stephanie McMahon to taunt her husband, Triple H.

Now, Orton strikes again.

As Beth Phoenix. who also works for NXT as a commentator, was about to tell the fans about her husband’s condition, Randy Orton showed up.

Orton then finally revealed why he attacked Edge.

Orton said he loves Edge and did it because Edge is an adrenaline junkie and wouldn’t stop until he was paralyzed or dead. Orton tried to hurt Edge so bad, that he could never return.

The result — Orton said it meant that Edge could stay at home and play with his kids and watch them grow up.

Orton then hit below the belt.

He said Beth was an enabler and that he, Randy Orton, loved and cared for Edge and their daughters more than she did as their wife and mother.

Phoenix kicked Orton and he hit her with the RKO.

Edge is coming back to WWE Raw

Edger has been out of action since the night after the Royal Rumble and Orton’s attack.

However, after Orton’s heinous attack on Monday Night Raw, Edge is ready for revenge.

WWE reports that Edge will be back this next week on Monday Night Raw.

“In the wake of Orton’s latest strike, The Rated-R Superstar will return to Raw once again this Monday, and there will be plenty to address. From The Apex Predator’s recent attacks to the status of his wife to Orton’s brazen claim that he injured Edge to save him from himself, it will be a night of many revelations from a man whose unbelievable career continues to evolve in unexpected ways.”

This weekend is the Elimination Chamber PPV, which means that the next night, all that is left is the build to WrestleMania 36, the next PPV event.

Edge vs. Randy Orton will almost assuredly take place at WrestleMania 36, and that road will begin next Monday night.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs on Mondays at 8/7c on USA Network.