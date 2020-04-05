WWE reportedly has no coronavirus positive tests among wrestlers

WWE held WrestleMania this weekend, despite the stay at home orders in Florida. The way this worked was that the company taped all the matches before the stay at home order went into effect last week.

However, there were concerns among wrestlers when some talent showed up at the WWE Performance Center sick.

WWE immediately sent them home and the sick members of the WWE roster went into quarantine. It did cause Roman Reigns to leave and refuse to compete at WrestleMania 36 for his own safety since he is high-risk due to leukemia.

There is good news for WWE.

No one tested positive for coronavirus

There were several wrestlers sent home when they arrived sick, which caused WWE to change a number of matches.

However, the good news is that none of them tested positive for coronavirus, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Andrew Ravens of WrestlingNews.co).

WWE also tested all their talent before they taped WrestleMania 36, and had a doctor onsite to give every person who entered the building a checkup and to take their temperature.

There is no word on what has happened since the WrestleMania tapings as Florida shut down any further taping of shows due to the stay at home orders.

The last shows that WWE taped were WrestleMania 36, which is taking place this weekend, the post-WrestleMania episode of Monday Night Raw, and the next few weeks of NXT shows.

Who all was sick in WWE?

The fact that no one tested positive for coronavirus is great news for WWE because there are four wrestlers who went home sick that caused concern.

The biggest of these is The Miz.

It was The Miz coming to the WWE Performance Center sick that caused Roman Reigns to leave.

There was also a photo that circulated of The Miz in a hot tub with John Morrison and Zack Ryder that had fans concerned for both of them.

However, Morrison competed at WrestleMania 36 on the Saturday night show and showed no signs of illness either.

The Miz is reportedly clear and tested negative for coronavirus.

The first two people to go into quarantine were Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke.

Mysterio was supposed to fight Andrade for the United States Championship. With Rey at home, Andrade was moved into the Raw tag team title match and then Andrade left as well due to an injury.

Dana Brooke was supposed to wrestle in a six-pack challenge for Bayley’s SmackDown women’s title. That was just changed to a five-way match with Brooke at home.

Buddy Murphy was also sent home. All three of those wrestlers seemed to get the same good news that they are not infected with the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.