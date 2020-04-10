WWE releases The Revival from their contracts: When can they sign with AEW?

After over a year of discontent, The Revival finally got their wish.

WWE announced today on its official website that the company agreed to the release of The Revival from their contracts.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are now free agents in the world of professional wrestling, but they won’t be popping up anywhere soon.

However, much like the release of Luke Harper, it came with the stipulation in every WWE superstar’s contract that they cannot appear anywhere else, at least on television, for 90 days.

The 90-Day non compete clause is in all contracts for talent who asks for and receives their release or who WWE fires. Only those who let their contracts expire get out of that clause.

Much like Harper (Brodie Lee in AEW), the non-compete clause likely lined up with the expiration of the official contracts of The Revival. They were supposed to expire this summer, but injuries made the official end date unclear.

Expect The Revival to show up in AEW by July, or more likely August, as long as professional wrestling goes back to some semblance of normalcy by then during these uncertain times caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

BREAKING: Effective today, Friday, April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/PjAOuiHoxs — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2020

What happened to The Revival?

The Revival has not been happy in WWE for a long time.

In NXT, they were one of the best teams in the world. They put on five-star classics with everyone from DIY and American Alpha to The Authors of Pain.

However, when they arrived on the main roster, things spiraled out of control.

The Revival quickly learned that WWE didn’t care about tag teams on the main roster. If your name wasn’t The New Day or The Usos, you were likely to get pushed aside every time WWE wanted to hijack the tag titles to push a singles feud (see: Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman).

The last straw came when WWE gave The Revival a new tag title run last year to try to keep them, only to pull the rug out from under them by making them Randy Orton’s lackeys before pitching the idea of a comedy gimmick for the old-school tag team.

The Revival is now free to get their dream matchup as they have made no secrets that they want to fight The Young Bucks in the classic high-flying babyface team vs. old-school heel tag team dynamic.