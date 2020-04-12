WWE releases statement that employee tested positive for COVID-19

On Saturday, World Wrestling Entertainment issued a statement indicating there had been a positive COVID-19 test within the company.

The statement comes not long after WWE’s two-night WrestleMania 35 event which featured matches with no spectators around due to the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE gives details on positive COVID-19 test

Certain WWE superstars including Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke were amongst those who quarantined themselves amid the coronavirus pandemic. Neither superstar participated in WrestleMania.

In addition, The Miz didn’t compete due to illness. Instead, his tag team partner John Morrison defended the tag team titles in a ladder match against a member of New Day and one of the Usos.

Roman Reigns also opted out of his big Universal Championship match against Goldberg, as he wanted to safeguard his health due to his previous battle with leukemia.

However, there were no positive tests for COVID-19 from any of these superstars or any superstars for that matter, based on reports.

Another member of the company tested positive, but WWE says they were not part of the roster.

WWE issued a statement about the situation to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Part of that statement said:

“A WWE employee has tested positive for COVID-19. We believe this matter is low risk to WWE talent and staff, as the individual and a roommate became symptomatic in the days following exposure to two people working in acute health care on the evening of March 26, after WWE’s TV production on a closed set was already complete.”

WWE also mentioned that the individual didn’t have any contact with any other WWE workers or personnel since they were exposed. In addition, they noted the employee “made a complete recovery.”

Reportedly, the employee was at dinner with several friends who work in the healthcare industry right after the final batch of WWE TV tapings at the end of March.

While the person was cleared and is said to be feeling a lot better, they were reportedly not part of the crew working at Friday’s SmackDown taping for FOX.

WWE continuing to tape shows, PPV

As previously mentioned, WWE opted to cancel the WrestleMania 36 event scheduled for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Instead, they recorded matches at the Performance Center or other filming locations and then provided them on April 4 and 5 via WWE Network and other pay-per-view platforms.

WWE is continuing to put together television shows during the pandemic, but they’re reportedly taking employee safety and health into account.

There were reports previously that every person’s temperature was being taken upon entering the Wellness Center in Orlando, Florida.

As of this report, it’s unknown when Roman Reigns might return to participate in WWE programming, as he continues to safeguard his health and that of his family during the pandemic.

It’s also been recently reported that the WWE Money in the Bank PPV was canceled by the Baltimore venue due to the ongoing health issues. However, WWE seems like they’ll still put the event on, based on the reports.