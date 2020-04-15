WWE releases several producers, including legends Kurt Angle, Fit Finlay and Lance Storm

WWE is not only cutting talent to save money, but they just released several of the company’s producers — which are the men and women who work with wrestlers on their actual matches.

These names include a who’s who of talented match producers and should leave WWE bare-boned when it comes to veterans to help the younger stars plan out their matches.

Some of these names were “furloughed,” which means WWE can bring them back on their original contracts when business returns to normal.

WWE releases several producers

The names WWE released are big.

The biggest at the top of the list is Kurt Angle.

Angle came back to WWE and worked as a general manager and a wrestler after his entry into the WWE Hall of Fame.

He got a farewell tour with some great matches and ended his in-ring career with a loss to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

After this, Angle moved into a producer role, working with young talent.

I wanted 2 say thank you to the WWE for the time I spent there.I made many new friends and had the opportunity to work with so many talented people. To the Superstars, continue to entertain the WWE Universe as well as you possibly can. They’re the best fans in the world. #itstrue — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) April 15, 2020

Lance Storm is another name and this one is tough. Storm actually shut down his wrestling school in Canada to take his job with WWE.

He could possibly reopen it, but for now, he is unemployed.

My best to all who, like me, lost their jobs today. To those still on the job, hold down the fort for us. It was my pleasure to work with you all these past 4 month. I hope we will all get a chance to work together again. Stay strong, stay safe. — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) April 15, 2020

Fit Finlay has been with WWE longer than almost any producer and the women during the WWE Women’s Evolution credited him with helping with their matches and in-ring work.

To all my friends,fans. And family. This is a crazy time and I want to say thanks to @WWEUniverse and everyone I’ve ever shared ring time with, working with or teaching. Stay safe. Especially to all the amazing girls (women) I’ve had the honor to work with. Stay safe y’all. — Fit Finlay (@ringfox1) April 15, 2020

Shane “Hurricane” Helms joins up fairly recently compared to others and was also let go.

A surprising release was Mike Rotunda, who worked in WWE as IRS in the 80s and 90s. The former tag team champion is also the father of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas.

WWE also let go talented producers like Billy Kidman, Pat Buck, Shawn Daivari, and Scott Armstrong (the brother of Road Dogg).

WWE cutting money across the board

The cutting of these big-name producers was just part of the cost-saving moves WWE is doing to combat lost revenue during the coronavirus.

While WWE was able to remain a live weekly show thanks to a decree by the governor of Florida calling them an essential business, it is still losing money due to no fans.

As a result, they are cutting costs.

Earlier today, they released Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, the two-time tag team champions that joined the company alongside AJ Styles.

After that, they also cut Heath Slater, who has been with WWE for 16 years.

Former Impact Wrestling stars EC3, Eric Young and Drake Maverick were also shown the door, with Maverick giving a tearful goodbye to the WWE Universe.