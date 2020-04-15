WWE releases Rusev in biggest surprising move yet on Black Wednesday

In a shocking move, WWE came to terms on the release of Rusev.

This comes just a few short weeks after Rusev offered to pay $20,000 of his own money to help pay staff who were furloughed without pay when the coronavirus pandemic started.

While Rusev was willing to help those in need, WWE saw him more as a cost-cutting move.

WWE releases Rusev

Rusev asked for his release last year and WWE rejected his request. He then asked for it again this year, and once again WWE was not budging.

Even though his contract was coming to an end, WWE kept him from leaving.

Throughout all this, WWE booked him in a humiliating angle where his real-life wife Lana left him to marry Bobby Lashley.

WWE booked Lana and Lashley to make out in front of Rusev and included several risque scenes with the two.

All the while, Rusev played the good soldier and did everything WWE asked of him. He even did interviews where he said he was happy to be in one of the hottest angles on TV.

Now, Rusev is free at last and there might be big things ahead for the monster.

Thank you All, Rusev out! — Miro (@RusevBUL) April 15, 2020

Rusev has been with WWE since 2010 when he started out in NXT. He moved up to the main roster in 2014 and started a long undefeated streak with his real-life wife Lana as his manager.

His streak ended when he lost to John Cena at WrestleMania, but he was able to rebound.

Even with WWE not wanting to push him, he got over with the “Rusev Day” movement and WWE had no choice but to acknowledge it.

However, it seemed like every step of the way, WWE did what they could to hold him down. They used a feud with Aiden English (also released today) to strip him of the Rusev Day chants and then put him in the cheating angle with his wife.

What is worse is that Rusev lost his feud with Bobby Lashley, allowing the man who stole his wife to come out the victor, making the feud basically meaningless.

There is no word on if Lana is leaving WWE or not.

What is next for Rusev?

Rusev has the largest upside of anyone fired today by WWE.

There is almost a 100-percent chance that AEW opens up their pocketbooks and brings in the big Bulgarian. With Jon Moxley and Brodie Lee both there and as top stars, Rusevl should fit right in.

As for WWE, they lost a very talented, charismatic, and popular big man.

Rusev joins names like Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who were cut today as well as long-time WWE talent Heath Slater.

Also fired were several producers, including Kurt Angle and Lance Storm.

Former Impact Wrestling world champions EC3 and Eric Young were both shown the door as well as mid-card wrestlers such as Rowan, Sarah Logan, and Mike Kanellis.

Of these names, the ones most likely to head to AEW are Rusev, possibly ECW, and The Revival, who was released last week.