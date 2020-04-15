WWE releases Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from contracts

WWE has started announcing talent cuts to save money as the coronavirus eliminated ticket sales from their income.

The first names hit on Wednesday afternoon and there were some surprising names.

WWE releases Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, known as The Good Brothers or as two-third of The OC, were among the first names released.

Anderson and Gallows came to WWE at the same time as AJ Styles, the leader of The OC, also signed. Together, all three men were in New Japan as part of The Bullet Club.

As a team, Gallows and Anderson are one of the most successful tag teams of the last decade.

In New Japan, the two men held the IWGP tag team titles three times (fifth-most in history) for a total of 601 days (sixth-longest in history).

They won their first titles from the Killer Elite Squad (Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Lance Archer), their second from Maiyu Tag (Hirooki Goto and Katsuyori Shibata), and their third from The Kingdom (ROH stars Matt Taven and Michael Bennett).

The Bullet Club also won the 2013 World Tag League, beating Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima in the finals.

When AJ Styles signed with WWE, he brought Gallows and Anderson with him.

They didn’t receive the same success as Styles and seemed disgruntled at times last year, hinting at wanting their release. However, WWE offered them big-money deals and they stayed.

In WWE, Gallows and Anderson won the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships twice and the WWE Tag Team World Cup Tournament in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

Their first titles came in 2017 when they beat Cesareo and Sheamus. They held the titles for 64 days before losing them at WrestleMania 33 to the returning Hardy Boyz.

They won the titles back in 2019, beating The Revival, and held them for 21 days before losing to Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins.

In the WWE Tag Team World Cup, they became the first WWE team to ever beat The Viking Raiders.

Most recently, Gallows and Anderson were part of the Boneyard Match with AJ Styles and Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

What is next for Gallows and Anderson?

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will find a new home rather quickly, although there is no telling when that could be due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down most companies.

They could fit in somewhere like Ring of Honor or Impact Wrestling, but that is unlikely.

Instead, expect AEW to reach out with an offer to add to its tag team ranks or possibly for them to return to New Japan for a Bullet Club reunion.

WWE also released The Revival, so that is two top tag teams now gone from the company.