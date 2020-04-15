WWE releases Heath Slater after 16 years with the company

WWE is cutting finances across the board, including executive positions as well as talent as well.

One of the first cuts due to the money loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic is Heath Slater. This is shocking, as the veteran has been with WWE as a loyal employee for 16 years.

Slater follows the release of The Revival and the tag team of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

WWE cuts Heath Slater

The release of Heath Slater is shocking for a couple of reasons.

First, he has been with the company for 16 years and very few people have been loyal to WWE as long as he has.

The second reason is that he is a marginal talent, who barely appears on television and that makes him likely a low-paid and affordable superstar to put over others.

However, the fact that he does little on TV is why WWE found him expendable during the coronavirus pandemic that has kept them from putting on live shows in front of paying fans.

I know everyone is waiting to hear my response to my release from WWE but after 16 years I’m going to need a little more than a few hours to really digest all my thoughts and emotions. For now, thank you all for all of your kind words and support during this time. — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) April 15, 2020

Slater joined WWE in 2006 and worked in Deep South, the developmental territory in Florida that turned into FCW and then NXT.

In FCW, Slater won the Florida Heavyweight Championship once, the Southern Heavyweight Championship once, and the tag team titles once with Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel).

Slater was then involved in a season of NXT when it was a competition show. That was the season that Wade Barrett won and then every one of the contestants attacked John Cena on an episode of Monday Night Raw and beat him down, forming Nexus.

He worked in Nexus and when they splintered, he became a member of The Corre.

Through the years, Slater has popped up here and there in mostly comedy angles. He was in an angle in 2011 where he kept getting beat up week after week by WWE legends and icons.

From 2012-2014, Slater was in the jobber faction called 3MB (3-Man Band) with Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal. While Mahal and McIntyre moved on to become future world champions, Slater never reached that level.

However, he proved he was still close to them when he spoke to McIntyre last week on The Bump about Drew’s world title win over Brock Lesnar.

Heath Slater won four different tag team titles in WWE – three as part of Nexus/The Corre with Justin Gabriel and once with Rhyno for the SmackDown tag team championship.

What is next for Heath Slater?

So, where does Heath Slater go from here?

Honestly, his ceiling is low and his options are likely limited after leaving WWE.

There is a chance he could make an impact in Impact Wrestling or maybe move to a smaller promotion like Major League Wrestling.

The chance of a company like AEW or Ring of Honor calling him is slim, although never say never in professional wrestling.