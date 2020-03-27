WWE pulls two more wrestlers from WrestleMania 36, one due to injury and one who is now sick

WWE made two more changes this week when they shot the matches for WrestleMania 36, changing one match and removing several champions from the show entirely.

Andrade is hurt

One of the big title matches scheduled to take place at WrestleMania 36 was the United States Championship match between Andrade and Rey Mysterio.

However, Rey Mysterio ended up in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic and couldn’t make it. That caused WWE to change the match.

Instead, Raw tag team champions, The Street Profits, would defend their titles against Andrade and Angel Garza. Now, that match won’t happen either.

On Monday Night Raw this week, at the WWE Performance Center with no fans present, Andrade suffered an injury in his match.

The injury is to his ribs. It is a minor injury, but doctors would not clear him to wrestle, and since WWE had to tape their matches before today when the stay-at-home mandate went into effect, they had to change things.

The Raw tag team title match still took place, but Angel Garza had a different tag team partner.

Strangely, POST Wrestling reports that WWE chose Austin Theory to be that replacement.

Theory is the former EVOLVE Champion that debuted recently in NXT. He beat Isaiah Swerve Scott but lost to Tyler Breeze and Tommaso Ciampa. He is clearly a passion project for Triple H in NXT, so he is getting this exposure.

Another WWE wrestler falls ill during coronavirus pandemic

While the Raw tag team titles will be on the line at WrestleMania 36, the SmackDown tag team titles will not.

While Miz and John Morrison had a chance to defend them against either New Day or The Usos, who taped a match for tonight to determine who faced Miz and Morrison, they will sit this year out.

The Miz is sick.

Cageside Seats reports that The Miz is the latest WWE superstar to end up quarantined during the coronavirus pandemic. There is no telling when Miz fell ill or if it is coronavirus, but WWE and Miz are not taking any chances.

With Miz sick, he had to quarantine himself and also protect his wife and children, who are also at risk if Miz did end up with COVID-19.

Miz now joins Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke as wrestlers missing WrestleMania 36 due to quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

Roman Reigns also pulled out of WrestleMania 36 because he is immunocompromised due to leukemia. WWE replaced him with Braun Strowman.